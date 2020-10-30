Our country is in a mess.
A virus is killing Americans by tens of thousands. Largely because of that virus, our economy is a shambles.
Civil unrest fills our streets. Our standing in the world is diminished. Not since the days of the Vietnam conflict have we been so divided.
Much of that can be attributed to the leadership we’re getting. Or, more accurately, not getting.
We can change that by electing Joe Biden.
Biden has shown the traits a president ought to have. Rather than reduce people to stereotypes and labels, he encourages Americans to come together. He exudes empathy and dignity. While his refusal to get down in the mud with his opponent can frustrate those who wish he’d be tougher, we accept that Biden is smarter than we are about that.
He understands that a leader should take the high road, a lost notion, these days.
His understanding of government and people is obvious. His decades of service in the legislative and executive branches of our national government will serve him well as he attempts to rebuild relationships both within our nation and without.
Biden is the centrist we need right now. He offers a progressive vision, but not the pie-in-the-sky wish list of the far left. He understands that fossil fuels cannot be our future but, unlike Hillary Clinton four years ago, has laid out a plan that shows how jobs lost in that sector can be replaced and augmented by jobs building the new energy infrastructure.
Similarly, he has made it clear that his vision for health care is in the center. It’s not the single-payer health system that some would like, but it’s also not the profits-above-all-else system that’s crushing American families and small businesses now.
As much as anything, we like Biden’s values and his tone in expressing them. We want to make racism wrong again. We want to make hate wrong again. We want people to feel like they don’t have to demonstrate in the streets to get justice. We want to see violence condemned, no matter who is perpetrating it.
We look forward to a president who does not need to proclaim that he is an expert in everything, who will consult with experts and listen to what they have to say.
We look forward to a president who respects all Americans and understands that strength lies in unity and that moral authority comes from decency.
The United States of America is a poorer, shallower, weaker, meaner nation than it was four years ago.
It’s not the current administration’s fault that the COVID-19 virus exists, or that it came to our shores, but it’s absolutely its fault that the virus has spread so widely and that it continues to do so.
From scrapping the national pandemic response team, to labeling infectious disease experts with such labels as “idiot” and “disaster” while rejecting their advice and inflicting his uninformed judgment upon us instead, to politicizing protective measures, to holding super-spreader rallies, the president has done a great deal wrong.
Similarly, he has stirred the tensions between the racial and social factions of our society. He has appealed to the worst of our society and sowed division.
Yes, we are a poorer, shallower, weaker, meaner nation because of the man at the head of our government.
We must undo the mistake of four years ago by electing Joseph R. Biden Jr. as president.
