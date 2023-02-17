With the price of everything seeming to increase lately, many Americans have been extra budget-cautious. With highly fluctuating costs of everything from gasoline to the price of eggs, the amount of money set aside for leisure, entertainment and travel may be less than we want it to be these days.
As we do our best to cope with rising costs and smaller budgets, many have been keeping a close eye on exactly where their money is going. The spotlight has hit what many have dubbed “junk fees” — things such as airline booking fees, service fees for concert tickets, overdraft fees and resort fees, to name a few. Many Americans, including President Joe Biden, are fed up with these fees and feel the companies that apply them are simply taking advantage of consumers.
The president has been touting his “Junk Fees Protection Act.” The act, if passed, will attempt to tackle hidden and often unnecessary fees, which would give many consumers a big break. At the very least, it will help to ensure the fees get disclosed up front.
A lot of the buzz has been directed toward the ticket distribution company, Ticketmaster. Consumers are finding themselves having to pay upwards of 50% of the price of their ticket in “convenience” or “service” fees. While this is one stream of revenue for Ticketmaster, it feels like the company is charging quite a bit too much. That’s especially true when a customer goes through the whole process of searching for the best priced ticket and making it through the checkout process, just to have the fees tacked on at the end. The customer is often blind to the true price they’ll have to pay, and when the company is charging such high fees, it seems like a sneaky money-grab.
Biden has also mentioned “resort fees”. These are another type of fees that often are not disclosed upfront, and apply to hotels. Let’s say you find a listing for a hotel room at $99 per night and decide to book the room. Similar to the convenience fees for concert tickets, by the end of the checkout process, the true price of the room works out to $130. That’s not the price that was advertised, and it’s likely that a room that expensive doesn’t fit into your budget. If it did, you could’ve splurged the extra money for the king suite from the start, right? Plus, it’s not like the extra “resort fee” comes with free room service or spa access.
The worst part for consumers is that many of the fees don’t add anything to their experience. Some fees dubbed as “junk” do ass perks, but still seem to take advantage of the consumer. Fees associated with booking a flight often include paying extra to pick specific seats on the plane. Sure, no one wants to be stuck in the middle seat. Airline companies know this, and offer seat selection for those willing to give up more money to avoid it. The problem, which Biden has also touched on, is parents with young children have no choice but to pay that extra amount. Most parents wouldn’t let their child sit with strangers. Those who need to travel, especially with a tight parenting-budget, are being charged more, too. That’s no good.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, many of these fees and the way they’re implemented are problematic and potentially unlawful. Surprise overdraft fees have specifically been targeted by the organization. The overdraft fees, which are essentially charging people money for not having money, are especially unfair when the consumer reasonably believed they had enough to cover a charge (perhaps the bank hasn’t yet processed a check for the account).
We believe consumers should be treated more fairly in situations like these. Especially when huge companies are charging fees for what seems like just some extra greed, the consumer deserves a break. Everyone deserves a nice vacation or concert outing without breaking the bank. Hopefully, Biden can make some progress with the Junk Fees Protection Act, and the companies can find better ways to continue providing quality service for their loyal customers.
