It has been said the wheels of justice turn slowly. That certainly is the case in Schoharie County, where a trial is finally underway in the case of a limousine crash that killed 20 people in 2018.
That’s right. Nearly five years after a stretch limousine packed with birthday revelers careened down a hill and off a road in the town of Schoharie, the operator of the company that rented out the vehicle is on trial. Jury selection began Monday. The trial is expected to last at least four weeks.
Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 6, 2018 crash — one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks of the past two decades and perhaps the largest mass casualty event in this area, ever.
The crash killed 17 people celebrating a birthday, as well as the driver and two bystanders outside a store where the vehicle crashed.
While the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the slower-than-usual legal process, other events have drawn out the drama, much to the consternation of families of the victims.
The families — and many of the rest of us — were surprised by a 2021 announcement of a plea deal that would have spared Hussain prison time. There was another surprise last fall, when a judge rejected the deal, sending the case to trial.
We can only imagine the anguish of Tom King, the father of four sisters killed in the crash.
“All we can do is move on and hope that we can get justice,” King told the Associated Press. “It’s not going to be closure for families that lost their kids. I mean, we lost four daughters and three sons-in-law in one shot. There’s no way we’ll ever make that up, no matter how many trials they have.”
The outcome of the trial won’t change the loss, but it might provide closure. It’ll be hard for those who cared about the victims, no matter the verdict.
According to an AP story on the investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board found evidence of brake failure occurring on a long downhill stretch of road. The vehicle is believed to have reached speeds of more than 100 mph when it blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection and hit a parked SUV and several trees before coming to rest in a streambed.
Prosecutors say Hussain failed to properly maintain the limo and is to blame for the deaths. Hussain’s lawyers claim an auto shop falsified repair records and is the real culprit.
The National Transportation Safety Board found Prestige showed an “egregious disregard for safety ” and took pains to avoid more stringent inspection rules intended to ensure the stretch vehicle had the braking capacity and other requirements for carrying a load heavier than it was initially built for.
The vehicle had been ordered out of service by state transportation officials a month before the crash after an inspection that was part of an investigation of Prestige for operating without proper certification. Prosecutors have argued Hussain removed an out-of-service sticker from the limo’s windshield.
If that’s true, it’s pretty damning.
The plea deal announced in 2021 called for Hussain to plead guilty only to the criminally negligent homicide counts. Under the deal, he was to be placed on probation for five years and perform 1,000 hours of community service, but serve no jail time.
“We were absolutely devastated by that,” said Kevin Cushing, who lost his son, Patrick Cushing, in the wreck.
The reversal came a year later when a judge rejected the deal as “fundamentally flawed.” Justice Peter Lynch, who was not presiding over the case when the deal was reached, reasoned that Hussain’s actions before the crash showed he knew the risk of putting the limousine on the road and pleading guilty only to the criminally negligent homicide charges did not reflect that.
It took almost five years to get to this point. The trial will take several weeks more, and there’s no telling whether that will be the end of it. But at long last, there’s a chance for the families of 20 victims to feel like justice has been done.
