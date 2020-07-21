After more than a year and a half, the family and friends of John Heller finally have some closure.
The former Oneonta firefighter lost his life while saving his fiance and four nephews in a blaze started by a jealous boyfriend of another resident of the Oneonta apartment house on Dec. 29, 2018.
Otsego County Court Judge Brian Burns sentenced Gabriel Truitt to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as three terms of 25 years to life in prison Friday, July 17.
Truitt was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree murder Jan. 30. The sentencing was delayed by several months because of coronvirus-related court shutdowns.
The sentencing followed the prescription of Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, who said Truitt "may be the most dangerous person [he'd] ever prosecuted," and asked Burns to hand down the most severe sentence possible.
"I just thought that if somebody is willing to set fire to an apartment where they believe their girlfriend is supposedly with another person, and is willing to endanger the lives of all the other people in the apartment building, because he had been there many times, he knew many people lived in that apartment building, over some possible infidelity, I'd say he would do anything. He'll do anything when he gets angry," Muehl told The Daily Star. "If you have somebody that does that, I think you have to remove them from society forever because who knows what he's going to do next."
Burns referenced Truitt's history of criminal convictions in comments preceding the announcement of the sentence. He also contrasted Truitt's actions with those of Heller, who died after evacuating his fiancee, Amber Roe, and their four nephews from the burning building.
"John Heller's sacrifice, and his actions themselves, stand in stark contrast to your own conduct," Burns said to Truitt. "The only rational response for civilized society for your actions is to remove you from society for the maximum period allowed by law."
The hearing also included a statement from Erika Heller, John Heller's sister-in-law, where she focused not on the crime for the most part, but what the loss of Heller meant to his loved ones.
"[John] was a kind, gentle man who spent his life helping other people. And thanks to your selfishness, he spent his last minutes in agony and terrified and all alone," Erika said. "A great man does not deserve to die like that. But you do."
"When somebody hurts you in there, because they definitely will, I want you to think of the agony you put John through. The agony you put my sons through, and put all of us through.
Truitt showed no remorse at the sentencing. He also showed no compassion, which even if he were innocent, as he claims, he could have shown.
When Erika asked during her statement, "Are you listening yet?" Truitt shook his head no.
As she left the stand, Truitt told her "go to hell," according to Muehl.
Given the opportunity to address the court, he proclaimed his innocence and said "I'll be back." He concluded by saying, "Look man, whatever. Can I get sentenced?"
His lawyer, Michael Trossett said an appeal will be filed.
We hope the appeal process proceeds quickly so the family can truly focus on honoring Heller rather than having to focus on the man who took his life.
