The holiday season is a season of giving.
For some, it’s also a long-standing tradition.
One of those is Operation Merry Christmas, which for 80 years has organized the delivery of gifts, toys and clothes for children in need in the Tri-Town area.
The program works similar to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, where tags are hung on trees with the first name, age, size and preferences of a child, according to Operation Merry Christmas director Dorene Ireland.
This year, organizers expect to deliver gifts to more than 300 families.
“People were really hit hard by COVID,” Ireland said. “In Sidney especially, with Amphenol and ACCO furloughing their staff, there really isn’t any money in the area.”
Each child has multiple tags spread across different trees “so one person doesn’t feel burdened with a child’s entire Christmas.”
Passersby are encouraged to “adopt” a child or two by picking tags off the trees and donating them to the organization, which runs out of a spare room at Tri-Town Hospital.
Ireland said she and her mother, Ginny, took over Operation Merry Christmas from founder Lucretia D’Imperio following her death in 1991.
D’Imperio, who worked at the Sidney hospital, started the organization in 1940.
“One year, a family came in with nothing after having gone through some sort of tragedy,” Ireland said. “All the women raised money to get gifts for the family, and it just grew from there.”
“We kept Operation Merry Christmas going and it’s just grown,” Ireland continued, recalling when the organization served only about 50 local children.
When all the gifts are distributed and the last of the toys given away, usually the week before Christmas, the group focuses its attention on senior citizens in the area.
“Most of them are ones that family members will call us and tell us about,” Ireland said. “We either give the gifts back to them or we just anonymously drop it off.”
“For some of them, it’s not so much that they need stuff, it’s that they need to feel like somebody cares this time of the year,” Ireland’s sister Cheryl Liberty said. “For the elderly, that’s much more important.”
A similar program for seniors is being offered in Otsego County.
The fourth annual Shoeboxes for Seniors has partnered with the Otsego County Office for the Aging and Meals on Wheels to distribute the donated gifts to area seniors in need. Organizers seek gift-wrapped boxes labeled male, female or non-gender, with suggested items including calendars, stamps, slippers, socks, scarves, gloves, magazines, puzzle books, lotions, personal hygiene products and gift cards. They may be left at Green Earth on Market Street, New York Skin & Vein Center on Country Club Road or the Southside Mall through Monday, Dec. 14.
Those are just two of they many programs throughout the area, from programs that focus on a single community to well-known national efforts such as the Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign and the Toys for Tots drive.
We encourage everyone who can to take time to donate to local efforts working to make Christmas bright for those across the region.
