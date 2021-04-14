With more COVID-19 deaths reported in our area over the last several days, it’s time for a reminder that the pandemic is not over.
Vaccinations are proceeding at an impressive pace, and we applaud the series of decisions to open vaccine eligibility up to more people.
Unfortunately, COVID fatigue is setting in at an even faster pace and many, perhaps lulled by the knowledge that others are vaccinated, are discarding the behaviors that have kept the outbreak, bad though it has been, from getting worse.
Despite a significant number of local citizens having been vaccinated, the daily reports from the health departments in the four counties of The Daily Star coverage are don’t show a corresponding drop in cases. Especially worrisome are the numbers of people sick enough to require hospitalization and, of course, the aforementioned deaths.
The scales will tip in time. More vaccination clinics are announced each week. The mass vaccination center at SUNY Oneonta has been in operation for weeks, now.
Vaccines are becoming easier to get. It won’t be long before everyone who wants to protect their own health and that of the community will have had one.
Of course, we have to acknowledge that a “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will slow that timeline down, if only a little.
It was prudent for medical professionals to put a temporary halt to distribution of the vaccine to investigate possible side effects, reported in only a few of the millions of people who have received J&J doses. If, indeed, the vaccine was the cause of those health problems, we need to know it. We need to know if certain people are at risk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were expected to issue new guidance Wednesday. The “pause” may be over by the time you’re seeing this.
In the meantime, the administration of Modena and Pfizer vaccines continues. More people, every day, are protected from getting and spreading the disease.
But unsafe behavior is growing, too. People are gathering in groups and failing to practice social distancing, regardless of vaccination status. Some people treat loosened regulations as an excuse to act as if there are no regulations at all. Use of facial coverings is spotty. While most use some form of face coverings, too many wear them as “chin diapers,” exhaling openly from their noses and potentially spreading disease.
The daily toll of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths printed in this paper each day ought to be enough to discourage bad behavior. Those are not mere numbers. Each and every one of them is a person — a person who has caught COVID-19, who has been hospitalized for it or who has died. A real person, loved by others.
As of midday Wednesday, 187 COVID-19 deaths had been reported in our four counties. Dozens of people were hospitalized and hundreds were isolated with the disease or under mandatory quarantine because they might have been exposed to it. Until enough of us have been vaccinated, we can’t act as if COVID is not a threat.
It’s a threat.
Our medical professionals, including those in our county health departments, have been doing yeoman’s work. They run vaccination clinics, do contact tracing to determine the spread of the disease and warn people of danger, and do what they can to educate us on prevention.
We owe them, and each other, continued vigilance. Wear your mask, maintain social distance, keep washing your hands. Get vaccinated.
