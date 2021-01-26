It should not be this difficult to get a COVID-19 vaccination or, at the very least, get a straight answer about when and where one will be available.
Let us say right at the beginning — we know supply is limited. We agree with criteria put in place to prioritize who gets their shots first.
But few days go by when we don't hear from elderly readers, those clearly in the "1b" category, that they can't get information about the vaccine.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who generally got good grades for his handling of the pandemic before the vaccines were developed, seems to be squandering the good will he banked during that time.
Amid complaints the state gives more COVID-19 vaccine doses to its own inoculation sites than locally run inoculation programs, Cuomo said New York's health care system is running out of its limited supply of the shots.
As CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney told us last week, the state has set up numerous vaccination centers over the past two weeks, while many county-run vaccine programs have had to cancel appointments for seniors and essential workers because of a lack of Pfizer or Moderna doses.
Unable to get the number of vaccine doses they had been expecting, numerous county health departments have hit the brakes on scheduling new appointments. Pharmacy websites, which have been augmented to coordinate appointments of senior citizens, note they have no supply and are not taking appointments until they get doses.
It also does not help matters when state officials issue edicts limiting access to vaccines.
Cuomo and a top aide, Larry Schwartz, are telling county governments to make essential front-line workers their priority in using the dosages provided to them, while elderly people should be directed to pharmacies.
A Jan. 15 memo from Schwartz to local health administrators stopped short of threatening to limit doses to counties that buck the state government's edicts. But Schwartz emphasized the counties should be focusing their efforts on "police officers, firefighters, teachers, college professors, and grocery workers, among others."
That's right. Senior citizens can't get vaccinations from their local health departments because someone named Larry Schwartz said so.
Dave Bliss, the chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, said he was on a conference call Friday with other members of the Mohawk Valley regional control room for pandemic matters, and some local county leaders voiced concerns about the state's effort to curb counties from inoculating seniors. The Otsego Health Department opted to cancel scheduled vaccinations for seniors last week in response to edicts from the Cuomo administration.
"The concern was expressed by several members of the control room that (Cuomo) is going to punish them by lowering the amount of vaccines allocated to our counties if they don't follow his instructions to a T," Bliss said.
Cuomo blamed the federal government for recommending the expansion of the pool of people in high priority groups by adding those who are 65 and older, and he's not wrong about that. Access should be opened up as vaccines become available.
But pointing fingers helps no one. Local health departments are doing what they can, and vaccinations are hardly the only thing on their plates right now.
State government should be supporting those local efforts instead of undermining them and the federal government, now under new management, needs to do a better job of making vaccines available.
And all of us need to show some patience.
