New York is asking its residents to be involved in the redrawing of congressional and state legislative districts following the 2020 Census.
Until this year, the only people who had input seemed to be the politicians, or their surrogates.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to veto the redistricting plan following the 2010 Census if it wasn’t created by an independent commission based on Census information.
Well that didn’t happen. The 101st Assembly District, a thin district, often just one town wide, stretching through seven counties from Utica in Oneida County to the town of Montgomery in Orange County, makes that obvious.
This year, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission, approved by voters in 2014, is holding a series of virtual forums seeking input on what residents think should be considered when the new lines are drawn.
The hearing for Otsego and Schoharie county residents will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5, and Chenango and Delaware county residents can have their say at 2 p.m. Aug. 9. To sign up to testify or submit your thoughts without attending, visit https://nyirc.gov/meetings.
Demographic data crucial to redistricting will be released by Aug. 16 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Those statistics are expected to provide a snapshot of how ethnic, racial and voting-age makeup of neighborhoods has evolved since the census 10 years ago.
The number of state legislative districts remain the same the same, but New York will lose a congressional district this cycle.
And here is where the politics are likely to come into play in full force.
With Democrats solidly in control of state government, they will want the lines to be redrawn to lose a Republican-held district.
Redistricting in New York has produced “a paradox of good government goals running up against political realities,” said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
If the goal is to flip a seat from control by one party to another, Reeher said, a possible target could be U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford. Because Tenney recaptured her old seat in the last election by a razor-thin margin, “you could make a difference pretty easily there” by modifying the district lines, Reeher said.
But modifying district lines for political gain isn’t what the redistricting should be about.
What should matter when it comes to creating districts is to do what makes sense for the people living in the district. Do the people in the district share some common concerns? Quite often these are determined by location, economics and culture. When looking at current districts we wonder if any of that was taken into consideration when the lines were drawn.
For far too long, keeping power has been the main motivation of those who draw the district lines, leading to the gerrymandered districts such as the 101st AD. This commission is supposed to counter that.
We encourage our residents to let their voices be heard. We are hopeful, but not necessarily optimistic, that the commission will listen, and the Democrats in the state Legislature will approve a truly independent redrawing of the lines that make sense for the citizens, not just the politicians.
