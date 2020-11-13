It’s easy to become inured to doomsday headlines in 2020, a year in which many newsrooms have been forced to ponder what the plural of “apocalypse” is. But don’t let pandemic fatigue blind you: our long-running fight against COVID-19 isn’t going well, as for the third time this year we face a preventable surge of the disease.
Locally and nationally, new cases are spreading at the most alarming rate yet. As of Thursday there were 36 active cases in Chenango County, 71 in Delaware and 46 in Otsego. Schoharie reported 115 total cases on Oct. 27. According to the state COVID tracker that number is now 137. Across the U.S., the numbers are telling, and they tell a story of blown chances to get the disease under control.
According to Reuters’ COVID Tracking Project, the nation’s one-day high of 35,871 new cases on April 10 was followed by steady decline to 18,315 on June 1. That opportunity was wasted as many states launched a wrong-headed push to restart businesses and impatient citizens eschewed minor inconveniences for the sake of public health. New cases rose to 77,200 on July 16.
But that spike, too, could have been managed. New cases dropped to a low of 26,135 in early September. A well-planned, coordinated federal effort to reopen schools virtually instead of risking in-person attendance perhaps could have been the antidote. Instead we got more inept leadership from President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who threatened to cut off federal funding to schools that didn’t reopen in person.
Now we are still weeks away from winter, but the dreaded season of reckoning that public health experts warned about has arrived. With 142,279 new cases Tuesday, the scale of this crisis perhaps hasn’t yet dawned on the public. It will soon, however, as the inevitable spike in deaths brings back memories of what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls the “bad old days” of spring, when New Yorkers were dying en masse from a disease we had yet to learn much about.
Cuomo announced tighter restrictions on several upstate “hot spots” Wednesday, with bars and restaurants now forced to close by 10 p.m. It’s a shame that these rules have to be imposed, but let’s cast blame where it belongs: consider it a tax on businesses by scofflaws who refuse to follow public health protocols. The same goes for the stricter rules imposed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who required businesses to post ‘No Mask, No Service’ signs and refuse customers who disobey.
It’s also a shame that eight months into this pandemic, Delaware County Public Health director Amanda Walsh still has to explain the basics of fighting the coronavirus to a stubborn public. Walsh warned of recent “large trends” of outbreaks tied to workplaces and communal dining events.
In some cases, Walsh said, workers who had COVID symptoms would simply continue going to work without bothering to get tested. Mask-wearing, too, is still somehow an issue.
“Over time, it’s easy to be complacent with mask policies,” Walsh said via Zoom to the county board this week. “I can only reiterate that mask-wearing really has to happen.”
The virus was bound to cause problems in the U.S., but so many of those we’re now experiencing were preventable. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz this week fumed at neighboring South Dakota for allowing the annual two-week Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August, when it drew nearly 500,000 people. The rally became one of the year’s signature super-spreader events, a teeming nightmare that Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown School of Public Health, said is now “a freight train going very fast, and it is going to take enormous effort to stop it.”
If you’re still among those scoffing at the seriousness of this pandemic, now would be a good time to start taking it seriously. As we prepare for a winter of unprecedented discontent, let’s stop inflicting unnecessary harm on each other.
