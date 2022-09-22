We are struggling to understand why, in 2022, the piles of trash and debris as seen in images coming out of the Bloomville area are even in existence.
We use the garbage piles along county Route 33 as an example, but littering and improper disposal of trash is a more widespread problem than what we are seeing in this one Delaware County hamlet.
The Daily Star coverage area, the state of New York and this entire country are full of roadways lined with fast food wrappers, cigarette butts, empty water bottles, unwanted furniture, scrap metal and rundown vehicles.
The improper disposal of trash is an obvious eyesore, but more importantly, it causes significant environmental harm. We know that, though. Don’t we?
The consequences of littering are well-taught in public schools. In fact, The New York State Education Department’s offices of Early Learning and Curriculum and Instruction created a document titled “The New York State Kindergarten Learning Standards,” which outlines in detail the department’s expectation that kindergarteners be able to “communicate solutions to decrease our impact on living and non-living things in our environment, including land, water, air, plants, and animals (e.g., reusing paper instead of cutting trees, disposing of trash in a receptacle instead of littering).”
So why do people still litter? If even local five- and six-year-olds understand littering is bad, why is it still happening?
Perhaps Thomas Hobbes was right when he argued in his 1651 work, “Leviathan,” that people are evil creatures — naturally wicked and selfish.
These may be harsh words when talking about smaller-scale acts of littering — something perceived to be as inconsequential as throwing a single cigarette butt on the ground rather than properly disposing of it, but the act at its core is a selfish one wrought of laziness and carelessness.
A cigarette butt takes about five to 10 years to decompose. In that time, it is carried as runoff to drains and from there, to rivers and oceans where nicotine, pesticide residues and arsenic pollute aquatic ecosystems.
Will one cigarette butt destroy the planet? Of course not — but isn’t that the issue? Humans, being naturally wicked and selfish, tend to consider the effect their actions will have in that particular moment in time, and only their own actions. One cigarette butt in the ocean causes very little harm, but the approximately 766,571 metric tons of cigarette butts which make their way into the environment every year are disastrous.
Now consider the harm posed by sites such as those in Bloomville where appliances, metal and old furniture are carelessly piled roadside rather than being disposed of properly via local transfer stations?
Unfortunately, litter tends to breed litter. When an area accumulates a large amount of litter, those looking to dump unwanted items naturally migrate to the closest dump and the problem is compounded.
The situation in Bloomville is as disheartening as it is maddening and, like area kindergarteners, we should all know better.
