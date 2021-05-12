The news that our region reached 200 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday should be a sobering reminder that the pandemic is not over.
Chenango County, hardest hit among our four counties with 76 COVID fatalities, was the one that reported the deaths that met the grim milestone. Officials there are pleading with people to take the virus seriously.
"We cannot urge everyone enough to remain diligent," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Everyone must continue to use prevention practices like masks, distancing, and hygiene. Those who have been vaccine hesitant, now it the time."
That last sentence is a real key.
Statewide, 48.4% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, but all four of our counties lag behind that average.
Locally, according to state Department of Health statistics on Tuesday, Otsego County was closest to the state average, at 47.5%. Chenango County was at 43.1% and Schoharie and Delaware counties were even lower, at 40.2% and 40.1%, respectively.
The low rates are not the product of a lack of opportunity.
The state’s mass vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta opened in March. Since then, college officials said, more than 30,000 people have received shots in the college’s Alumni Field House. While early demand for vaccinations was high, and appointments were scarce, that is no longer the case. The site has begun offering walk-in appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. Any eligible New Yorker who has not received a COVID vaccination can also schedule an appointment directly at a New York state-run site by visiting https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
Public health departments have worked hard to bring vaccination clinics even closer to our far-flung communities, too. Many such clinics continue to be held, including a series of school-based clinics in Otsego County.
It was good news that the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration this week for children as young as 12. Schools, incubators for disease in the best of times, are a hot spot for COVID-19 transmission.
Unfortunately, ignorance and politics have caused many to shun the cure that could stop the pandemic.
A USA Today report said just 11% of American adults who remain unvaccinated say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won’t, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Another 27% say they probably will and 27% say they probably won’t.
Such recalcitrance is inexplicable.
The U.S. has had more than 32.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 582,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Worldwide, more than 3.3 million have died. There are few among us who did not know someone who was killed by the disease.
The friends and families of 200 local residents are certainly among that number.
An unprecedented program of research, manufacturing and distribution has started to make a difference, but there's so much more to do. More than 115.5 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, about 34.8% of the population, but herd immunity, an end to the pandemic and the reopening of our society and economy require double that or more.
There's no legitimate reason for any of us not to do our part. If you've been vaccinated, thank you. If not, please find out the truth about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and get yours as soon as possible.
