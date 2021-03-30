It’s early in the local election season, but that season is off to a busy start.
With no races for president. U.S, Congress or the state Legislature, our attention turns closer to our homes.
There are plenty of new names in the election news these days, and we like that.
Of course, the way has been paved for those folks by the incumbents who have chosen not to continue.
In the town of Oneonta, longtime Supervisor Bob Wood has chosen to retire and town Councilman Randy Mowers has declared that he wants the job. Other candidates may pop up, too.
With Mowers looking to move up, new candidates have emerged for his seat on the council.
Similarly, in the city of Oneonta, Mayor Gary Herzig is calling it a career and two members of the Common Council, so far, have said they are looking to replace him. That opens up seats on the council.
We learned last week that longtime Oneonta City Judge Lucy Bernier will retire. That paves the way for a new judge, and Robert Gouldin, an Oneonta lawyer, was the first to declare that he wants the job. There may be others.
And on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, where many members seem to serve for life, Oneonta Rep. Andrew Stammel announced he’s done at the end of his current term — his third term, a blip on the timeline for many.
We liked Stammel’s take on his decision: “I believe in the relay race metaphor for local government. My section of the race will soon end and my colleague is ready to catch the baton. I have no interest in tripping her up or blocking her path.”
At its best, local government has a blend of experienced hands who know their way around and younger people with different ideas, different takes on how things can get done.
While we try to hold our local leaders accountable, sometimes reporting things they’d rather we didn’t, the fact is we have a deep appreciation of our fellow citizens who offer themselves up to such scrutiny and give of their time and talents to advance the public good.
These aren’t cushy federal or state jobs that come with big salaries and stipends. These leaders don’t have publicists and lots of paid staff to do their bidding. They spend their own time, sometimes lots of time, figuring out how to keep the roads plowed and the lights on, or lots of the other small details that running a town or a city, or a county require.
Often, they do that while maintaining a full-time job. Others do it in retirement, when they could be enjoying leisure.
While we applaud the newer, younger candidates who are stepping forward, that does not diminish our respect for those who stay in those jobs longer than they’d prefer, simply because nobody else wants to do them.
We’re sure this early flurry of political activity is only a precursor of more to come. We expect more officeholders to retire or, perhaps, face challengers. We look forward to hearing the ideas these people bring to their races and their communities. We look forward to hearing their arguments about why they should be elected.
Choice combats complacency. An incumbent explaining why he should keep his office is important, too. Local elections give citizens a chance to hear those explanations and make choices.
