We’re happy to see Juneteenth celebrations catching on in our area.
Juneteenth, or Juneteenth National Independence Day — its official name — is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It gets its name from June 19, the anniversary of the order by Civil War-era Major General Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas in 1865. It was 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, but it was the first time African Americans in Ga Texas learned they were free.
The day was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
Locally, Juneteenth was celebrated for the fourth year in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
Community organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels has been the lead coordinator the Juneteenth events in Oneonta since 2020, when the event began as a rally in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, my Minneapolis Police.
“Community action was our outlet,” she said.
After the inaugural event, the organizers wanted to bring the focus of the event to highlighting Black joy and community, turning the commemoration into a festival, she said.
“I think, especially after the pandemic, we’ve kind of lost community-based activities or conversations,” she said, “and we kind of all started operating in our own world. I just try to bring everyone together.
“It’s empowering to the community to know [that] we can do whatever we want,” she said. “We’re creating this incredible free space for us to come and celebrate Black joy. I think that’s kind of radical in itself, especially in a predominantly white area.”
Indeed, and the growing support from the wider (and whiter) community is a sign that healing can happen — that people can celebrate their differences and still come together over the things they share.
And we don’t mind that our photo from Cooperstown’s Juneteenth celebration showed a group of white people listening to Rev. LaDana Clark, a Black pastor who is known for promoting African-American culture in our community. The day needs to be more than just a day off for white people, too.
It was fitting the celebration was held in a Cooperstown church where former slaves celebrated New York’s abolition of slavery in 1827.
And we should think about the words of Will Walker, associate professor of history at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, who said “we have to recognize slavery was not only a southern issue. It was present in the north, especially New York state, and it was a major driver of our national economy. Not just the southern economy, but our national economy.”
It’s true there were not many enslaved people in our area, but any are too many.
Clark, from ChurchNtheHood in Oneonta, spoke of the enslaved people who are believed to have helped build the church, and the one who learned of their freedom on the original Juneteenth..
“For the ones who helped build and for the ones who later said enough is enough, I want to just couple some more history for the Presbyterian mission,” she said. “In the wee hours of the morning of June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans across the state of Texas arose and went out into the dark to the plantation fields. For nearly 350 years, and as long as any living among them had known, it was normal to harvest sugar cane and cotton until their hands dripped with blood.”
“What was most cruel about this particular day was they were going out to suffer another day of brutality for an institution that has officially ceased Jan. 1, 1863,” she said.
Our nation eventually righted the wrong of slavery, though the aftereffects linger almost 160 years later. Events like Juneteenth give us all a better sense of our shared history and an opportunity to understand each other better.
