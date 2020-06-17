We've been happy to see so many local residents publicly showing support for civil rights for all citizens.
It would be easy in our rural, mostly white corner of the world to stand on the sidelines while people in large urban areas protest racism, spurred by the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.
Floyd, as most know, was an African American man, accused of a petty offense, who died as a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes — an act condemned by cops and pretty much everyone else.
Floyd's death was a catalyst, an event that turned the simmering resentment over injustice into a boiling anger that could no longer be contained.
Yes, it would have been easy to watch from afar, but many here have taken seriously the words of Martin Luther King Jr. who said, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
Oneonta led the way on May 31, six days after Floyd's death, with a protest that drew about 200 people, by our count, to Mueller Plaza. The city has more minority citizens than the rest of this area, but has an overwhelming white population, nonetheless.
The protest was not made up entirely of minority citizens, complaining of ill treatment. Most of the participants were white and, by being there, they said, "We see it, too. We want it to stop."
Sadie Starr Lincoln, an 18-year-old senior at Laurens Central School and an organizer of the event, summed up the feeling of the day:
“I did this for you. I did this for your neighbors. I did this for us,” she said.
Then, on June 6, a far larger crowd, estimated at 700 people, gathered in Delhi as the protests gained momentum.
Dozens of attendees placed flowers in front of more than 30 portraits of black victims of police violence, planted in a cemetery-like memorial at the foot of the Soldier’s Monument, which honors Delaware County residents who died fighting the Confederacy in the Civil War.
“Our monument to black lives is living, it’s breathing, it’s feeling,” organizer Christina Hunt-Wood said. “We are the pieces of that monument, and if we’re really going to try to make a more equitable society, we’ll need to carry this day forward and do our homework.”
The momentum continued in Cooperstown, where an estimated 500 people turned out the following day to make their voices heard.
Shannon McHugh, a member of Oneonta's Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, talked about things white people can do to be allies of minority community members, with the key being speaking up rather than hoping someone louder will speak up, instead.
"White people need to hold white people accountable every time," she said. "You are here now, which tells me you are ready to be bear witness for others."
Even tiny Unadilla and Roxbury held protests. More protests are planned for this weekend in Richfield Springs and Cobleskill.
It's noteworthy that the local protests have been nothing but peaceful, despite a provocateur attempting to disrupt the Delhi event. Violence would have taken away from the effectiveness of the message.
It's also worth stating that local police have steadfastly supported the First Amendment rights of citizens to freely assemble and to speak. Their presence at the rallies has been a steadying influence and not an incitement, as opposed to the stormtrooper-like presence of urban cops in suits of modern armor elsewhere.
If people in all the remote corners of the nation, like ours, can keep up the call for justice and equality, it seems our leaders will have no choice but to respond.
