Local residents are concerned about the area’s increasing use as an energy pipeline for power-hungry New York City, and rightfully so.
As we reported last week, people squeezed into the meeting room at Delhi Village Hall to learn more about the Clean Path NY power project and voice their approval or concerns during a public hearing Thursday, Aug. 17.
The state Public Service Commission held an information forum and public statement hearing at the village hall. Luke Falk, chief operating officer at EnergyRe and Gordy Gray, vice president of transmission development at Invenergy, the two companies working with the New York Power Authority on the project, outlined what the project will entail.
The plan is to build a converter station at an existing substation in the Delhi hamlet of Fraser, which would convert the energy from alternating current to direct current to be transmitted along a 178-mile-long, 1,300-megawatt transmission line. The line would consist of two five-inch diameter wire cables that would be buried underground and be placed in the riverbeds of the Hudson River at Newburgh, and the Harlem and East rivers in New York City. The direct current will be converted back to alternating current at a converter station in Queens before it powers homes downstate. Along other waterways, including the east and west branches of the Delaware River, the transmission lines will be placed under the riverbeds.
It’s an ambitious project and likely not the last. New York’s clean energy goals and the shuttering of the Indian Point nuclear power plant mean New York City is going to need enormous amounts of electricity. The largest sources of sustainable energy are the hydroelectric plants in the Niagara Region and in Quebec.
We just happen to be between the source and the destination.
Gray said the trench where the cables will be buried will be three feet wide and five feet deep. In Delaware County, the trench will go through portions of the towns of Delhi, Hamden, Colchester and Hancock before it enters Sullivan County.
Falk said building the transmission line would benefit the environment as it will eliminate 49 million tons of carbon emissions from the air. He said New York City will be able to phase out power plants that convert natural gas to electricity.
People who live where the line will be buried expressed concerns about everything from aesthetics to water safety.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who has been through this process before with other power lines, said the town had several concerns including safety, water quality, damage to agricultural lands and damage to local roads, and applied with the county and the other towns affect for “intervenor funds.”
The four towns and Delaware County received part of the $400,000 the company set aside for intervenor funds and hired an Albany law firm to represent their interests.
For the older among us, the situation is reminiscent of the construction of the Marcy-South power line in the 1980s. That project, too, stirred controversy, with large crowds attending hearings to oppose it. In the end, the political reality of millions of city dwellers needing power trumped the desire of thousands of residents in the path, and the line was built.
Marcy South was not without its local benefits, however, as the Power Authority provided municipalities in the path with funding that helped build infrastructure that still serves them today.
Clean energy is a worthy goal, and local people and their governments must be part of the solution. But we must be vigilant and fight to minimize the impacts on our lands and our lives, even if measures to do that mean smaller profits for energy companies.
