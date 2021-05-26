The recent vandalism of a de-facto billboard on an Oneonta retaining wall — and the response to it — were examples of the bad and good in us.
For those unaware, vandals painted over the “Black Lives Matter” message on the wall along West Street in front of Hartwick College, replacing part of the text to say “White Lives Matter.”
Now, “White Lives Matter” is a perfectly fair message to send. We wouldn’t argue for stifling that speech.
But the manner in which it was done — under cover of darkness, not adding to, but supplanting the existing sign — was not meant to spur a civil conversation about race in our community and nation. It was the act of cowards who wished to hurt and outrage others, without having the courage to own up to their words or explain their position.
We wonder why the term “Black Lives Matter” is such a trigger for some. It’s not like the wall, or countless other expressions of the same sentiment, say “Only Black Lives Matter.” The vandals didn’t write “White Lives Matter, Too.”
The “Black Lives Matter” message is especially pertinent now, as this week’s anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is commemorated. Maybe that’s why the vandals chose to take their cowardly action when they did.
We applaud the follow-up action of a handful of Hartwick students who quickly mobilized to cover the defaced work with a new message.
“Hate has no home here,” declares the stone wall facing the intersection of West and Center streets, in bold blue lettering.
Emma K. Reilly, a third-year nursing student from Marietta, Georgia, told us what she and her fellows were feeling. “No one should feel unwanted here and that message just spreads so much hate,” she said.
Students sought permission from the campus administration to paint over what they described as a message of hate, and were given the go-ahead within an hour.
While Hartwick College has denied ownership of the wall, it stepped up to help, providing funds for the students to purchase the supplies.
Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich addressed the incident in a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon, thanking the students for their work.
“I have heard from a number of students and employees today about how concerned they are about this intentional dismissal of the historic marginalization of the Black community,” she wrote. “As a member of this community and the President of the College I share their concern. Black lives do matter. We must continue to say it until it no longer needs to be said.”
It was the right message. We applaud Drugovich for clearly delivering it.
We were glad to hear Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig take a strong stance, too.
“Unfortunately, in today’s culture, ‘white lives matter’ has come to be understood as a statement against calls for the safety of Black lives in this country,” he said. “This has no place in Oneonta or this country.”
Lee Fisher, president of the Oneonta chapter of the NAACP, said the vandalism was analogous to life. “People have always tried to cover up the history of Black Americans, just like they did the wall,” he said.
If that was the intent of the cowards, they failed. The response of students and the larger community to their sad action made it clear.
Hate has no home here.
