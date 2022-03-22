We were sad to learn of the demise of Camp Henderson, the Boy Scout camp on Crumhorn Lake in Maryland.
As we reported last week, the Leatherstocking Council of Scouts BSA — formerly Boy Scouts of America — announced on Thursday, March 17, that the camp would be sold.
Many old Scouts in the area have fond memories of time spent at the camp. They remember when it was the centerpiece of the old Otschodela Council, which became part of the Leatherstocking Council after a merger. Losing such an institution is emotional.
Emotion aside, we can’t blame the council for reaching a decision that was probably inevitable.
“This unfortunate conclusion was made after over seven months of careful study of all the Council properties in terms of attendance, needed maintenance, operating costs and ability to continue resident camping operations,” Leatherstocking Council President Matthew Dziedzic wrote in a message to scout leaders.
Dziedzic attributed the decision to financial and maintenance issues. Some of those reasons are easier to swallow than others.
Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy in 2020, and a trial on the group’s reorganization plan began Monday, March 14, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. A large portion of the local Leatherstocking Council’s endowment will be sent to the national organization as part of the financial restructuring, Dziedzic wrote. The money will go to the BSA’s Sexual Abuse Compensation Fund, a multi-billion dollar settlement “to equitably compensate survivors.”
“Further, the financial resources required to address the extensive maintenance needed for the camp and the dining hall are not available due to the Council’s required contribution to the National BSA,” the letter said.
It’s unfortunate that malfeasance on the national level has led to the loss of local services.
More understandable is the reality of declining enrollment in Scouts and the resultant lack of funding to maintain the camp.
A permit to operate Henderson was denied by the national organization, which cited falling attendance, the number of camp weeks offered, financial viability and needed maintenance. Those are valid.
“Currently, Camp Henderson has ongoing and unresolved dining hall issues that make it inoperable,” an announcement posted on the council’s homepage said last week.
A $2 million capital campaign to build a new dining hall “fell short,” Ray Eschenbach, executive director of the Leatherstocking Council said. He said the council is “carrying debt” on the uncompleted building.
There’s some comfort in knowing Eschenbach is a guy who understands, and not just an executive with a sharp pencil
“These decisions are so hard, and there are so many emotions tied to it,” Eschenbach said. “I got a picture of my son standing in front of the Camp Henderson sign — it was his first camp, long-term camp experience.” He described how it was hard to “tell your own sons that, you know, the board’s had to make this decision, because we got to be able to stay operational, be sustainable.”
We understand.
