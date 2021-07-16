Later this year, 12- and 13-year-olds will be able to join their older siblings and parents for big game season across our region.
Earlier this month, the Otsego County Board of Representatives was the final local board to approve a resolution to opt in to a two-year pilot program to allow that age group to hunt using rifles, shotguns or muzzleloading firearms next to an adult, licensed hunter.
It wasn’t without debate and opposition, with some questioning the safety of putting firearms in the hands of young teens.
“I love sporting, but putting guns into the hands of 12- and 13-year-olds doesn’t seem safe to me,” Representative Keith McCarty, R-Richfield and Springfield, said during Otsego’s public hearing. “They are too young to drag a deer out of the woods. I don’t want an accident to happen.”
But putting guns in hands of teens that young is part of teaching firearm safety, as Otsego County representative and Daily Star outdoors columnist Rick Brockway pointed out.
“This law makes it so they have to be with an adult licensed hunter and take a hunter safety course,.” he said. “I would rather have my grandson out hunting with me than sitting on his computer eight hours a day.”
We agree.
Before this law passed, young teens were able to hunt big game with a bow, or hunt small game with a firearm, and they could be in the woods with older teens and adults while hunting, but couldn’t carry a firearm during big game season.
Being able to actively take part in the hunt will have more allure for these teens than just watching others take a deer.
At the hearing, Rep. Andrew Marietta, D-town of Otsego, said that growing up in Minnesota, he was allowed to hunt with his father at age 12. “The success of this law will depend on hunter safety. We need to trust our residents that if they take their child out hunting, they will do it safely,” he said. “This law will cultivate a younger generation of hunters. Hunting has seen a decrease in participation.”
This is a trend that must be reversed.
Although the pandemic saw in increase in hunting licenses sold across the nation, as Marietta said, the population of hunters has declined and gotten older in recent years, showing that fewer young people are getting involved in hunting.
We hope Marietta is right and that by opening up hunting to younger people, it will open the door to reverse this trend.
Hunting is the primary way to control the wildlife population. Overpopulation of deer leads to more damage to crops and landscaping, as well as more car-deer accidents. A fact pointed out by McCarty, who voted no on the resolution.
“I think the insurance industry is behind this,” he said. “They don’t want to pay for car-deer accidents. I’m not looking to sacrifice a 12- or 13-year-old for the insurance industry.”
Sure, the insurance companies support this measure, if it means fewer animal crashes. But to assume that allowing 12- or 13-year-olds will be “sacrificed” is hyperbole.
Can accidents happen? Yes. But if proper safety measures are followed, the risk will be extremely low, just like with adult hunters.
We welcome younger hunters and hope they can find a lifelong love of outdoors and nature.
