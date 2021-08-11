Back in the day, Main Street Oneonta was bustling on Thursday nights, as stores stayed open later to draw families for shopping excursions. Thursday was payday for the railroad workers.
It was a time many families looked forward to so not only they could get their shopping done, but they would visit with people they may not see the rest of the week.
An effort is now underway to bring that feeling back.
Meet Me on Main Street, held every Saturday during the summer season, closes the street to traffic as businesses offer deals, restaurants set up outdoor dining, and entertainment is offered throughout Main Street.
It again makes Main Street a destination and, as the name says, a place to meet with friends.
Theresa Cyzeski, owner of Theresa’s Emporium at 155 Main St., said she remembers going to Main Street every Thursday evening while she was growing up in Oneonta. “It’s been really nice to see the community spirit downtown again,” she said. “When I was growing up, downtown was the place to be on Thursday night. When my kids were growing up, it was at the mall. I saw a family recently sitting down here, laughing and having a grand old time. I hadn’t seen that in a while. It was great to see.”
The program was planned after a eight-week street closure series last year, naccording to Eighth Ward Councilman and city mayoral candidate Mark Drnek.
“We closed Main Street and set up tables outside for restaurants to use,” Drnek said. “We wanted to make sure the restaurants would stay in business. We were interested in keeping Main Street alive as the pandemic forced local businesses outside.”
For many businesses, it has been beneficial, according to Drnek.
Wise Guys Sammy’s owner Mike Joubert said that the closure has been great for his business. He said Saturday’s business has increased between 15% and 20% during the Main Street event.
“We have a smaller dining area than some other restaurants, and having the tables outside has been helpful,” Joubert said.
“It’s great, we get to see a lot of people,” he said. “This fills in for when college isn’t here.”
According to Drnek, most business owners he has talked to have seen an increase in foot traffic and business, except the pizzerias.
“It’s not great for them,” he said. “They seem to rely more on vehicle traffic. We have to figure out how we can help them.”
One problem we see with the closure is how far up Main Street the closure is. We would recommend closing at Elm Street rather than Maple Street. There aren’t many businesses between Elm and Maple, and diners who want to visit Sal’s and Nina’s can park on Elm for an easy walk to get their food.
Drnek said the Meet Me on Main Street committee will conduct a survey at all the businesses on Main Street at the end of the program to see if they would like it to continue next year.
So far it appears to be a benefit for most, adding to the revitalization the city has been working toward for decades. We hope that it will continue, with some small tweaks, for years to come.
