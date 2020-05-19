From the medical professionals working on the front lines, to those who have lost loved ones; from those out of work because their employer was not deemed “essential,” to small business owners who have had to adapt their businesses or close their doors; from parents doing their best to keep the children on track with online learning, to the grandparents who haven’t been able to hug their grandchildren in more than two months, the COVID-19 epidemic is adding stress to most people’s lives.
What better time to mark Mental Health Awareness Month?
Mental health is always important, but a worldwide pandemic and its effect on so many have brought the need for a healthy mental life even more in focus.
Help is available.
New York state has set up a COVID-19 Emotional Support line that can be reached from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 844-863-9314.
Bassett Healthcare recently announced its own Emotional Support Line. The line, which can be reached 24/7 at 607-322-0157, is free to anyone within the network’s nine-county coverage area, of which Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties are a part.
“I hope people will see us as a resource to alleviate some of their stress, in whatever capacity it is,” said Ann Marie Mills, a licensed clinical social worker and the team leader of Bassett’s hotline effort.
The hotline not only gives people a professional to turn to, she said, but also a helping hand to find other resources available in the region, including help with causes of stress, such as unemployment, bills and food insecurity.
Last week, guidance counselors at Richfield Springs Central School encouraged staff, students and their families to be mindful of their mental health and provided resources to cope with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.
The counselors held a mental health “spirit week,” featuring a different coping skill each day and providing supplemental activities for students to complete while at home.
Sometimes all people need is someone to listen without judging.
But there are also resources for those who need more. Those who are or have a loved one in crisis or in need of intervention can reach out locally to the Mobile Crisis Assessment Team at 844-732-6228, or to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
Rehabilitation Support Services offers peer-to-peer support at 844-976-5463, and those in recovery can get help through Friends of Recovery in Delhi at 607-746-3570 or in Oneonta at 607-267-4435.
“One thing that has been a breath of fresh air, as mental health providers is ... people are talking about mental health in a different way,” Bassett’s Mills said. “We really see that as a positive thing, helping people understand that mental health is just a part of overall health.”
We hope people will take advantage of these and other resources available to them to better their mental health in these trying times.
