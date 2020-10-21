In less than two weeks, the final votes will be cast to determine who will lead our nation as well as represent us in Congress and the state Legislature. Many towns and villages will also fill a variety of seats.
Voting has already begun. Locally, so far the only option to cast a vote has been to fill out an absentee ballot, which was available to all who wanted them because of COVID-19. And plenty of people already have taken advantage of that option. Those who don’t feel comfortable mailing in their ballots may drop them off at designated lock boxes at each county’s Board of Elections office.
In-person early voting will begin Saturday and run through Nov. 1 at each county’s Board of Election office as well. Details can be found at the county Boards of Elections websites: Chenango: https://www.co.chenango.ny.us/elections ; Delaware: http://www.co.delaware.ny.us/departments/elec/elec.htm ; Otsego: https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections and Schoharie: https://www4.schohariecounty-ny.gov/departments/elections .
Of course, you can still vote on Election Day, Nov. 3, with polls being open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
We will publish a list of races and polling places before Election Day, but if you want to see who is running, visit your county’s Board of Elections website, where you can find sample ballots, polling locations and more.
We also will be running stories and posting online about the major races taking place in the area. We will offer our endorsements in many of the major races as well.
But in two of the Assembly races, our Editorial Board, which consists of Publisher Fred Scheller, Editor Denielle Cazzolla, Managing Editor Robert Cairns and Copy Editor Justin Vernold, decided it would not endorse.
They are the 102nd District and the 122nd District.
In The 102nd District, incumbent Chris Tague, a Republican from Schoharie, is being challenged by newcomer Betsy Kraat, a Democrat from Hunter. Neither candidate impressed us.
Tague has served the 102nd District, which includes all of Schoharie County, and parts of Otsego and Delaware counties, since a special election in May 2018. He was elected to his first full term in November 2018, and we haven’t seen him be a very strong voice in the minority party. He tends to act in lockstep with the Republican Party, including decrying the “downstate radicals,” and has done nothing to change our minds from not endorsing him in 2018.
Kraat is a political newcomer and self-described activist. We agree with some of her positions, but fear her activism and lack of political chops will make her an ineffective voice for our region in state government.
We also have decided not to endorse in the race for the 122nd District, which includes parts of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.
Rick Shaw, a Democrat from Downsville, and Joe Angelino, a Republican from Norwich, are looking to fill the seat long held by Republican Cliff Crouch, who is retiring.
They both are former military members, have served in their local fire departments and have worked to keep the local communities safe.
Shaw, an Air Force veteran, was health and safety coordinator for DCMO BOCES for more than 25 years. Angelino, a former Marine, was police chief in Norwich for 18 years.
Angelino’s experience as police chief requires some political acumen, but his stances on energy, including the use of hydrofracking, leave a lot to be desired. We also feel Angelino would not be an independent voice.
We are confident Shaw, who describes himself as a moderate Democrat, would be independent, but like Kraat, we are concerned his inexperience in politics would hurt his effectiveness.
We encourage everyone to be informed on their candidates and vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.