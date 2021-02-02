If you believe a rodent, we are in store for another six weeks of winter.
Punxsutawney Phil, who for 135 years on Feb. 2 has taken center stage at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to offer his prediction of when spring will arrive, saw his shadow on Tuesday.
But you can take his prediction with a grain of salt. He’s only right about half the time.
One thing we do know, living in upstate New York, is to expect plenty more winter, regardless of what Phil — or any other prognosticating groundhog — says.
As Phil was making his prediction, the area was digging out of a storm that dropped up to a foot of snow in our area.
Another storm is predicted for this weekend, so it seems fitting to offer some reminders about winter safety on the roads.
If you normally park on a street, find a different place to park if you know of an impending storm. It makes the job of clearing streets much more difficult if plows need to veer around vehicles. Many municipalities will also tow and fine drivers who leave their vehicles on the street during a storm.
Don’t go out during a storm, or the immediate aftermath, unless it is absolutely necessary. Drivers going off the roads during a storm can put more people in danger, as it will cause emergency workers and tow truck drivers to have to venture out. Swerving around disabled vehicles and emergency vehicles also makes clearing the roads more difficult for the plow truck drivers.
Once you can go out, make sure your car is properly cleared of snow. Not only is it dangerous, as chuncks of frozen snow can fly off of fast-moving cars, it is also illegal in New York to drive with accumulated snow on your car. Drivers can be ticketed and face fines.
If you live in a place with sidewalks, make sure to keep them clear for pedestrians. Quite often pedestrians will walk in the street if the sidewalks aren’t clear, which isn’t safe for motorists or the pedestrians. Most municipalities rely on property owners to keep sidewalks clear. If the owners don’t clear them in a timely fashion, they can be fined or charged for the clearing.
If the sidewalks are clear, pedestrians should use them. Some pedestrians will walk in the road because the road is clearer than the sidewalks, but as long as the sidewalks are passible, for the safety of themselves and the motorists around them, it is better to stay on the sidewalks.
When clearing those sidewalks and driveways, make sure not to throw or push the snow back into the road. This is another “not only is it dangerous, it is also illegal” tip. We’ve seen many plow drivers push snow across a roadway when clearing a driveway. Even though most don’t leave a pile of snow in the roadway, it does track snow across the road, leaving a potentially slippery spot on an otherwise clear road.
As much as we’d love to believe spring is right around the corner, we know better. We hope everyone will take steps to make the winter commutes as safe as they can for everyone.
