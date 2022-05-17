Before 6 months of age, infants rely solely on breast milk or adequate breast milk substitutes such as formula to survive. According to the CDC’s breastfeeding report card, about 25% of our nation’s babies are exclusively breastfed — as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics — to 6 months. That means 75% of babies in the U.S. from birth to 6 months old rely solely on breast milk substitutes to keep them alive.
According to the most recent data, Abbott Nutrition accounts for more than 40% of U.S. infant formula sales. The recent formula recall by Abbott Nutrition has exacerbated a shortage of many months, blamed partly on supply chain issues, labor shortages and the federal Food and Drug Administration. With enough blame and outrage to go around, we believe the bulk should fall on Abbott.
Abbott did not stumble into the formula game. It made a conscious decision to manufacture, distribute and profit from the sale of infant formula. This decision to provide nourishment to the most vulnerable comes with enormous responsibility — one Abbott’s location in Sturgis, Michigan, has taken much too lightly.
In October of last year, a former employee at Abbott’s Sturgis plant sent a 34-page document to the FDA outlining numerous health and safety concerns which include: low-fill weights, failure to properly label its products leading to difficulties in retracing product, lax cleaning procedures, releasing untested infant formula, false certifications and more.
How is it that a company that has been manufacturing infant formula since 1964 is unable to do something as basic as maintain and enforce proper cleaning and testing procedures?
If the claims are true, they are alarming. Your local fast food restaurant bathroom has cleaning procedures that require a signature upon completion, yet the Sturgis plant doesn’t require the same of the equipment used to manufacture formula for babies?
This is not the first time the Sturgis Plant has faced scrutiny after a recall. Readers may remember the 2010 recall of millions of units of Similac powdered formula produced at the same facility after batches containing beetles (both larvae and adults) were released for consumption. Abbott Industries waited an entire week after discovering the beetle contamination before it “voluntarily” recalled the product. Perhaps they waited because they thought no one would notice?
In 2019, the FDA reported Abbott Nutrition recalled a batch of Calcilo XD Infant Formula “due to an inconsistency in aroma and color.” According to the Sturgis whistleblower, this “was caused by powder being in the seam on the Abbott-applied end of the can,” which allowed air, moisture and bacteria can get into the can …” The whistleblower report alleges management of the plant then directed seam checks of empty formula cans as that was the only way to achieve passing results (not finding powder in the seam).
“We are confident that we can continue to produce safe, high-quality infant formula at all of our facilities as we have been doing for millions of babies around the world for decades,” Abbott said in a statement issued on May 13. Where is this confidence coming from? It appears Abbott has been cutting corners for years. We have no reason to believe that will change.
As parents across all corners of this country are struggling to find, and afford, baby formula, the FDA and President Joe Biden are being blamed for the bare shelves in the formula aisle. Yes, the FDA could have and should have reacted more quickly to the whistleblower report and citations, but the recall should not have been necessary in the first place.
Abbott seems to care nothing for the standards or lack of integrity with which they operate the plant or produce formula. Why would they? They don’t have to drink it.
