We’re glad to see the city and the town of Oneonta considering “mask laws” — ordinances that require wearing protective face coverings in public — though we regret the need for it.
Even in the face of a wave of COVID-19 infections that swept through SUNY Oneonta and threatened to take hold in the community, there are still those among us who refuse to do their part to stop the spread of the virus, either nonsensically claiming their rights are being infringed or substituting some foolishness they read on Facebook for actual science.
While most businesses have rules that meet the requirements of a state executive order requiring face coverings, some people flout those rules, counting on business owners or employees being too timid to enforce them.
Local laws will make the threat of enforcement by local police a reality, and will give business owners another tool to convince violators that they need to comply.
The city will consider a mask ordinance law at its next Common Council meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The prospective law mirrors the state’s executive order 202.17, which requires “any individual over age two, and able to medically tolerate a face-covering, be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.”
“The only reason for enacting it is to put some teeth into it,” Herzig said.
It seems teeth are what’s needed here.
The Town Board held a special meeting and public hearing this week on a local law to require wearing of masks in all public areas when social distancing is not possible. The proposed law is in response to the repeated concerns from residents that not everyone complies with the mask regulation issued by the state, according to a media release.
The law was not immediately passed, but was tabled and will be brought up again at a meeting Sept. 30.
Town Supervisor Robert Wood said the purpose is to be another tool for retail management and business owners to use in securing compliance with state regulations. Violators can be ticketed by any police agency as well as local officials. Individuals may be subject to a fine of up to $1,000. Business owners who fail to enforce the law on their employees would be subject to a maximum fine of $2,000.
The moves by the city and town follow action taken by the village of Cooperstown, which passed an ordinance last month.
Cooperstown’s law requires masks or face coverings on Main Street between Fair Street and Pine Boulevard, and on Pioneer Street from Lake Street to Church Street.
Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said at the time, with the trustees supporting outside dining and vending, it was impossible for tourists and residents to maintain safe distances from one another. She said the village had previously suggested a “Masks on Main” policy and promotion, but guests did not take the suggestion, necessitating the law.
That’s the key. We shouldn’t need mask laws, just as we shouldn’t need laws to tell people not to do lots of other dangerous or antisocial things. Without the threat of consequences, though, some people just won’t behave.
We applaud local governments for adding consequences.
