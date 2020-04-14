The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released guidelines that all people should wear some sort of face covering while in public.
For many, that means a mask.
It is almost impossible to buy medical-style masks for the general public, as most are going to the medical community, as they should. But even that is not enough for the medical professionals, as many institutions, including Bassett and UHS Delaware Valley are accepting donations from the public.
And many people, groups and organizations are stepping up to provide masks for medical workers, other front-line employees and for friends and family.
Karen Ramirez, who teaches a clothing production elective at Unadilla Valley Central School, last month reached out to four of her students to enlist their aid in sewing face masks for Bassett.
“They want us to use a tightly woven fabric, so we’re using cotton,” Ramirez said in a media release. “They sent us out an email to make two different types of masks, two ply or three ply, so we are doing a three ply. The only thing they asked us is to stay away from is red fabrics. I went through my fabric stash and used all sorts of colors.”
The first step was gathering enough material and setting up the students with the process to sew the masks. But as word caught on around the UV school community, the release said, others became involved in producing the masks.
“My husband who does not know how to sew said he would also learn and make 25 himself,” Ramirez said in the release.
Out of the original batch of 100 masks, several were allocated for UV’s School Based Health Center staff, as well as bus drivers, food service workers and volunteers. Last week, the remainder of the first batch and any additional masks were to be delivered via the UV School Based Health Center through a Bassett courier and on to Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown.
Many other groups and individuals have taken it upon themselves to create masks and other accessories for those who need them.
A group in the Gilbertsville area is sewing masks for the medical community and vulnerable members of the community. A member of the Oneonta-Area COVID-19 Resources Group is crocheting straps that can be used to keep masks in place without putting pressure behind the wearer's ears. Other people are using 3D printers to help create masks and face shields.
UV technology teacher Will Rexroat is working with Steve Palmatier, of Commerce Chenango, on making N95 masks using the school’s 3D printers and injection molds.
Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES New Visions engineering instructor David Morell is creating N95 masks and face shields. The materials, such as the plastic overhead sheets being used as visors for the face shields, were donated by local school districts, according to a media release from ONC BOCES. Morell said the equipment has been or will eventually be donated, via county emergency managers, to emergency medical service groups and also to Bassett Healthcare Network.
Even those who can't sew or don't have the technology to 3D print PPE have been helping by offering supplies, cutting fabric or donating money to help.
We thank everyone who is going the extra mile to help keep people safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.