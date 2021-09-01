We applaud Gov. Kathy Hochul for mandating facial coverings in schools and we urge those who oppose the practice to do some soul searching.
Schools are spreaders of disease in the best of times. All of us who are parents have become sick with something the kids picked up at school, where hundreds of people interact closely, touching the same surfaces and breathing in the residue of each other’s coughs and sneezes.
Before COVID-19, that meant inconvenience. As people in our area continue to die from the disease — two in Otsego County last week and another in Chenango County this week — it means much more.
“As Governor, my priorities are now the priorities of the people of New York — and right now that means fighting the Delta variant,” Hochul said in an official statement. “My number one priority is getting children back to school and protecting the environment so they can learn safely. I am immediately directing the Department of Health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools, and we are launching a Back to School COVID-19 testing program to make testing for students and staff widely available and convenient.”
We all want kids back in school. While educators did amazing work with remote learning during the worst of the pandemic, it’s pretty universally agreed that classroom learning is more effective and that kids need the socialization school provides.
Why, then, do some resist even the smallest efforts to reconcile education with health and safety?
Using arguments grounded in emotion rather than science, uninformed parents insist safety precautions are somehow a violation of their rights. Believing decibels are a substitute for reason, they shout their demands.
It’s a shame that kids, who start life with an innate kindness, are being taught by some that working together for the common good, making the smallest of sacrifices, is the wrong thing to do.
Particularly shameful are the politicians who cater to them.
Lee Zeldin, a Republican congressman from Long Island who wants to be governor, has been particularly egregious in his pandering to the anti-facts crowd.
He tweeted: “NO more lockdowns. NO more mask mandates. NO vaccine mandates. NO vaccine passports.”
That’s right. A guy who thinks he should govern our state is opposed to all the things we need to do to keep New Yorkers safe from the disease.
Zeldin, who stated that he has been vaccinated against COVID, is playing a disingenuous game, courting votes from the anti-science fringe while making a different choice for his own health.
Closer to home, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, also pandered to opponents of safety.
“Most of the calls I’m getting now are from people who are upset with the mask mandate,” Tague told CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney recently. “They feel that this is a decision that should be made by parents, not by school districts or the state. If they don’t want their kids to wear masks, then they should not be mandated to do so.”
We wonder about that logic. Should parents be the final arbiters of public safety? Should they be allowed to negate the “mandate” that their kids be 16 before they drive cars on public highways? What about the “mandate” that they not commit physical violence against their peers?
Mandates for public safety and the common good are needed. We’re glad our governor can see that, even if some of her opponents cannot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.