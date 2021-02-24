We were a little surprised by Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig’s announcement Tuesday that he will not seek re-election this fall.
Herzig obviously loves the job. He has been a very hands-on executive since being appointed to the position in 2015. He has won election twice, with only token opposition.
But we respect his view that politicians need not become institutions. “It has been an honor to serve as mayor, but elected office is meant to be a relay race,” he told us. “I think now is a good time to pass the baton to someone else.”
It’s a great analogy. Managing a city is a never-ending race, but it need not be the same people running it forever.
In a statement announcing his retirement, Herzig said, “During the past six years, by working together, the people of Oneonta have achieved remarkable progress in developing new housing options, supporting our local businesses, and strengthening our infrastructure while continuously improving upon our high quality of life.”
It certainly has been an eventful six years, including the high point of receiving $10 million in state funding for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to the current pandemic that has made life so much harder for so many in the city.
Herzig referenced the pandemic in his announcement.
“Even an unprecedented pandemic was not able to slow us down. I am confident that we are on track to build a brighter and more vibrant future for Oneonta,” he said. “While I will not seek re-election for Mayor this year, I will spend the coming ten months working harder than ever to ensure that Oneonta is well positioned to take advantage of the new opportunities which will certainly present themselves in the post-COVID world.”
We think the mayor is looking at the world through rose-colored glasses if he thinks the pandemic “was not able to slow us down,” but we give him plenty of credit for mobilizing the resources of his office and the city to mitigate its impacts.
The “Survive then Thrive” initiative has been a solid rallying point during the shared misery of the pandemic, and has delivered some real help to those who have needed it.
We believe, or hope at least, that Herzig is right about the city being in position to emerge strong when the world returns to normal.
Certainly, the DRI, still in its toddler years in terms of implementation, seems likely to make the city better.
Reflecting on his time in office, Herzig said, “I can’t recall very many quiet days.”
He said he is happy the city is building more housing and infrastructure and said he thinks he is leaving the city in good shape as he prepares to end his tenure.
“I am excited about the future,” he said.
Herzig told us he and his wife plan to stay in the area. Good. He should have a chance to enjoy some of the changes he has worked to implement.
We’ll watch with interest as the race to replace him heats up.
“The city has great people,” he said. “I am sure someone great will be able to take the baton from me.”
Herzig has been a good public servant and a respected face for the city. We hope for the same from his successor.
