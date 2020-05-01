Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., got some well-deserved egg on his face over the past week after insisting the federal government can't afford to help states hit hardest by the pandemic, suggesting that they declare bankruptcy instead.
McConnell backed off this week and conceded that he was "open to additional assistance" after being roundly lambasted by Democrats and Republicans, from within his home state of Kentucky and without. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vehemently disagreed, saying bankruptcy would be "disastrous" for any state, and the Louisville city council apprised McConnell of its dire financial state.
In New York, longtime Rep. Peter King, R-Long Island, called McConnell "the Marie Antoinette of the Senate" and scorned his "total lie" that New York's fiscal shortfall is the result of anything other than the pandemic. But perhaps the most cogent critique came from the wrath of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who gave McConnell's hypocrisy the venom it deserves.
"For crying out loud, if there was ever a time for you to put aside your pettiness, your partisanship and this political lens you see this world through … now is the time,” he said during his press briefing on April 23. “How irresponsible and how reckless.” He added on Twitter: "Let’s talk about fairness, Mitch. NYS puts $116 billion more into the federal pot than we take out. Kentucky TAKES $148 billion more from the federal pot than they put in."
Indeed, McConnell's Kentucky has done quite well for itself by mooching off more productive states such as New York. A January analysis by the Rockefeller Institute of Government shows New York ranked 50th in the nation in balance of payments. McConnell's Kentucky, on the other hand, is the second-biggest mooch in the U.S. on a per capita basis, with its average citizen receiving $17,267 in federal benefits in exchange for paying just $7,158 in taxes.
McConnell's claim that he is restricting federal spending on behalf of "future generations" is spurious at best. This is, after all, the same Senate leader who in December 2017 presided over a massive package of tax cuts that was particularly generous to the wealthiest Americans. Those cuts pushed the federal budget deficit beyond $1 trillion in 2019, and according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, will by 2028 drive the national debt to "far greater than the debt in any year since just after World War II." They were also passed pointlessly during a time of prosperity, depriving Congress of a tool it could be using now to provide stimulus when it's actually needed.
Aside from being a mooch and a hypocrite, McConnell is treacherous. Politico reported last August that two former McConnell staffers months earlier had pushed successfully for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to lift sanctions against companies owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, including the aluminum conglomerate Rusal. Deripaska, you may recall, was a prominent figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections as an architect and financier of the Kremlin disinformation campaign.
Three months later, Rusal announced a $200 million investment in an aluminum plant in Kentucky that was dependent on sanctions relief. McConnell blocked a congressional investigation into the deal, and claimed his support for easing the sanctions was "unrelated to anything that might happen in my home state."
"I think the administration made a recommendation without political consideration," McConnell nervously insisted. "And that’s — that was how I voted — the reason I voted the way I did.”
Fortunately, McConnell is up for re-election this fall and is facing some spirited challengers, including Democratic frontrunner Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. And by his own logic, McConnell is due for retirement. He turned 78 earlier this year — the same age Sen. Jim Bunning, R-Ky., was in 2009 when McConnell told Bunning he was "too old" to run for re-election.
