Reporters of a generation ago can remember the difficulties encountered in trying to keep the public informed on what their governments were doing. The main difficulty was that a lot was done in secret.
The state Legislature was aware of that, and, beginning in 1974, began passing laws to open governments to public scrutiny. The Freedom of Information act was passed; then, in 1977, it was repealed and replaced with an even greater elimination of means for politicians at all levels to keep the drapes closed on their deliberations and actions.
After all, government works for the people, not the other way around. Mayors, legislators, senators, governors and everyone elected or hired to conduct the public’s business serve the interests of their citizenry.
Thanks to New York’s Committee on Open Government, those citizens have been given virtually unfettered access to all aspects of matters that affect their lives for almost 50 years.
Until COVID-19 hit.
Since then, governments have shifted their operations to a less open process, and with good reason. The safety of everyone must come first, even before enforcement of open-meeting protocols.
So in-person meetings have given way to “virtual meetings,” whereby citizens who care enough can watch — and possibly even participate in — meetings conducted and broadcast electronically.
The temporary suspension of certain dictates of the Open Meetings Law was set to expire earlier this month, but was extended by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who cited safety as the reason.
We can’t help but wonder if there is something else going on.
If sports and entertainment venues can welcome hundreds, if not thousands of people into their buildings, why can’t the Oneonta Common Council welcome the dozen or so residents to its meeting?
Evidence of vaccinations can easily be certified. Masks can be required. Safe seating can be provided without inconvenience.
Hochul, herself, recently attended several crowded sporting events.
She apparently toyed with the idea of barring reporters from in-person press briefings but is reported to have decided against it. That was a wise choice, as such briefings serve the interests of the people who count — the citizens — and pose no threat when conducted properly.
The only thing barring in-person attendance at meetings does is to throw a veil of secrecy over any proceeding.
Yes, the meetings can be livestreamed, and the public may even be able to participate virtually. We support the expansion of virtual access. But what happens after the cameras are turned off? Having the public — which includes reporters — in the room will hold the officials accountable.
Also, as a report issued Tuesday by the comptroller’s office shows, not everyone, especially in rural areas, can participate virtually. Household in 16.6% of the Southern Tier region, which includes Delaware and Chenango counties, and 18.2% of the Mohawk Valley, which includes Otsego and Schoharie, don’t have broadband access needed to participate remotely.
Let’s learn from COVID. The required livestreaming was a benefit to some, but limited access for others. In-person-only was the same. Moving forward, let’s require both.
A portions of this editorial originally appeared in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.
