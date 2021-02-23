We’d like to think of milestones as happy occasions.
But when it comes to COVID, there isn’t much to be happy about.
The United State surpassed the stark milestone of 500,000 dead from COVID-19 on Monday.
That is a half million people who likely would have been alive today had the virus been contained at the start.
The U.S. toll, accounting for 1 in 5 COVID deaths reported worldwide, has far exceeded early projections of 40,000 to 80,000 dead. But the initial response was bungled. U.S. leadership did not follow a plan put in place by the previous administration on how to deal with a deadly pandemic.
What began as a never-before-seen coronavirus in China late in 2019 quickly spread across the world. So far it has infected nearly 112 billion people across the world, resulting in nearly 2.5 million deaths, according to figures from John Hopkins University.
Experts warn that about 90,000 more deaths are likely in the U.S. during the next few months.
Our area was not hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic. The first case in the area was reported March 12, with the counties going into lockdown shortly after. The first death was reported in Otsego County on March 27.
As time went on, the area slowly reopened when it seemed safe to do so.
But as pandemic fatigue set in, our area saw a surge. An outbreak among students at SUNY Oneonta added more than 700 cases to Otsego County’s case total in the fall.
If those cases are removed from the tally, more than half of the cases across our coverage area since the pandemic began were logged after Jan. 1. The number of deaths has tripled. There were 51 deaths reported as of Jan. 1. As of Tuesday afternoon, 156 people in our four counties have died because of COVID-19.
The numbers are now trending down after a winter spike largely attributed to living room spread during the holidays.
In recent weeks, virus deaths nationwide have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day.
That is still a lot of people dying each day.
Thankfully there are vaccines available, and the distribution of those vaccines, still far from perfect, is getting better. There are indications that vaccines will become more widely available in the coming weeks.
But at the same time, we are seeing some things return to almost normal. High school sports have returned in most schools, with students playing in almost empty auditoriums while wearing masks. Many schools have returned to in-person learning.
Schools, though, have plans in place to shut down sports, clubs and in-person learning if they start to see COVID spread in their populations.
Just like schools, we cannot let our guard down. We must remain vigilant.
“As the pandemic draws on, these are stark reminders of why we must continue our prevention efforts,” Chenango County Public Health said in a Tuesday morning media release announcing the county’s 51st and 52nd deaths from COVID.
We agree.
Mask wearing, proper hygiene and socially distancing are still important. So is getting vaccinated when possible.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, but unless we continue to continue to take steps to fight this potentially deadly pandemic, that light could be another train coming at us.
