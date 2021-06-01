It has been more than a decade since Congress last raised the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour and will remain so after the Senate in March removed a proposed raise from the pandemic relief bill.
That measure would have more than doubled the federal minimum wage to $15, a goal of labor organizers for much of the past decade. There’s little doubt the wage should be raised; the 12-year run without a raise is longest since the minimum wage was enacted in 1938. The cost of living, meanwhile, has risen 20% since that last hike.
A sweeping nationwide hike to $15 would not, however, provide equitable relief to all minimum wage workers, as $15 means different things to people who live in different geographical areas. But what if there were a different way of ensuring a fair minimum wage, one that took into account variations in the cost of living across the U.S.?
Linking the wage to the cost of living is a realistic idea that has gained traction among economists in recent years. Similar calculations, such as Social Security benefit adjustments, have been made for years. During negotiations with the White House on an infrastructure bill, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney this week suggested indexing the national gas tax, which funds interstate highway maintenance, to the cost of living.
During a 2018 interview with The Daily Star while still a candidate, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, mentioned the idea as a more practical alternative to a rigid national wage floor. It makes sense that Delgado would back a more tailored approach, given how his vast, serpentine 19th Congressional District stretches from relatively affluent communities along the Connecticut border in the east to the more sparsely populated Catskills and Leatherstocking regions in the west.
A county-by-county study by the Economic Policy Institute in 2018 estimated that a two-parent, two-child household living in Otsego County, Delgado’s westernmost constituency, would need $83,324 to make ends meet. But at the southeast end of the 19th in Dutchess County, the same family would need $117, 856. Elsewhere in the state, the study shows costs of living as high as $140,425 a year in Nassau County and as low as $75,790 in Cattaraugus.
Congressional measures to raise the minimum wage fall mostly along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. But only a few Republicans reject the concept of a minimum wage altogether, as most argue that $15 is just too high. A Morning Consult/Politico poll in March found that 51% of Republican respondents actually supported raising the wage, but only 16% backed raising it to $15, while 35% supported the $11 wage proposed by conservative U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.
Whatever the target, a raise in the minimum wage would offer tangible help to some folks who could use it. And as many economists have noted, the money would likely be pumped directly back into local economies, since low-wage workers would likely spend it on immediate needs. Perhaps a solution that would leave the specific numbers to the technocrats, rather than the political showboats in Congress, is something we could all get behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.