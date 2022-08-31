We were happy to see Gov. Kathy Hochul announce $2.3 million to support addiction prevention efforts and enhance access to transportation services for treatment, even though it’s probably not enough.
The opioid epidemic, exacerbated by new, more potent drugs such as fentanyl, is a serious problem in our state and nation. It requires serious solutions.
We’re familiar with the “lock ‘em up and throw away the key” crowd and, worse, those who say overdose victims should be allowed to die. Those people aren’t offering serious solutions and those ideas are not worth considering.
Education to head off addiction and treatment of those who become addicted are key.
Administered by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the funding Hochul announced will help establish four prevention coalitions in New York City and enhance non-medical transportation services for individuals having difficulty accessing addiction treatment in Western New York and the Finger Lakes.
It’s a start. There are an awful lot of people needing those services in our state’s largest city. It’s fair that most of the money gets spent there. But transportation to treatment is a much larger problem in rural New York and we’d like to see that piece expanded.
“Addressing addiction in New York requires a coordinated statewide approach to get people the help they need,” Hochul said in a media release. “This funding will help better engage vulnerable communities in New York City, while providing transportation to individuals who would otherwise be unable to access treatment in Western New York and the Finger Lakes — supporting our nation-leading addiction treatment services.”
Someone put some thought into this.
The $1.8 million to establish four New York City-based addiction prevention coalitions will develop culturally appropriate and tailored prevention initiatives for underserved communities and populations, the release said. We’re glad to see the state is not trying to impose a one-size-fits-all approach that likely wouldn’t fit anyone.
Having local people with local knowledge makes a lot of sense. We’d like to see that model expanded upstate.
Another $500,000 in state funding will launch pilot programs aimed at enhancing transportation services for individuals in active treatment or recovery, but who lack the resources to travel to those services. While none of those programs will be in this area, we’re hopeful they will see success and will be expanded.
Access to treatment is key, but is not easy in counties large in real estate but small in population. We don’t have a lot of such resources, and those we do have are centralized in our larger communities. The problem of addiction is not so neatly centered.
We’re all for these initiatives and hope to see them expanded to provide direct benefit to our area.
In the meantime, New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can call the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.