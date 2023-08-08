A weekend event in Oneonta was a very good example of how social media are unreliable and why professional journalism still matters.
As our readers learned in Tuesday’s newspaper, a vehicle struck the Vietnam War veterans memorial monument in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park during a brief but powerful thunder and hail storm Friday, Aug. 4.
One of the three stone slabs was toppled off of its base onto the ground and two others were displaced but still standing on the base.
That story, based on facts gained from people with actual knowledge of the event, likely disappointed a lot of Facebook users who were in a tizzy over the weekend, convinced there was foul play and that the incident was proof of the imminent destruction of society as we know it.
A Facebook user posted a photo of the damage Saturday morning in a group that features local news and gossip. It was a perfectly reasonable thing to do.
But then the comments started.
Based on nothing, dozens of opinions on what happened and what should be done to the supposed perpetrators were unleashed.
“What a shame, things are getting so out of hand. It seems nothing is respected anymore.”
“How terrible.... I’m sure they will find out who did this too bad nothing will happen to them. America is screwed.””
“Town is turning into a dumpster fire.”
One person called for the creation of a parks police force. Another, in a post too long and expletive-filled to repeat here, was sure it was a deliberate affront to veterans and that the perpetrators should be “behind bars for the rest of their lives.”
One person in the thread had the audacity to suggest that maybe the damage had something to do with Friday’s storm, rather than being a deliberate act of vandalism. She was ridiculed by the mob.
It turns out she was right and the shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later crowd didn’t know what they were talking about.
Such mob mentality, rumor and innuendo, uninformed passions and conclusion-jumping are hardly new, but they’re as ugly as ever, and far more efficient than they used to be because social media help them spread so quickly. While people took the time to post nearly 90 comments on the Facebook thread in question, how many more read and didn’t comment? How many more heard the (wrong) story by word of mouth from people who saw it on a screen?
Whether it’s a damaged monument in Oneonta or a presidential election that was not stolen — despite claims to the contrary — stories being spread by people who either don’t bother to learn the truth or who deliberately mislead are harmful. People need to be a lot better about considering the source.
For the record, in case you missed it, here’s what really happened to the Vietnam War veterans’ monument in Neahwa Park, as told by someone who actually knows, and reported by The Daily Star, an organization that checks facts and cites sources:
City of Oneonta Police Lt. Eric Berger said Monday that the vehicle, a black Ford pickup truck, struck the monument around 6:20 p.m. and that the weather played a part in the collision.
No injuries were reported and no other monuments were affected. The driver was ticketed for moving from the lane unsafely, Berger said.
The city’s Department of Public Works is responsible for repairing the monument.
City Public Works Director Chris Yacobucci said via email Monday that there appears to be no damage to the stone work itself, although crews were unable to turn over the stone to inspect the side that is resting on the ground.
That’s it. No vandalism. No disrespect for veterans. No unraveling of the fabric of society. It was a traffic accident, caused at least in part by weather.
An old saying goes, “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.” Social media are full of people with very little knowledge.
