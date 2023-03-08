Recent Norfolk Southern train derailments have raised alarms — highlighting an overall lack of industry regulation along with deregulation practices which span the better part of a decade.
With a railroad running through our city and through or adjacent to several local communities, we have a real interest in this.
On Feb. 3, Norfolk Southern Train 32N derailed near East Palestine, Ohio. The train was composed of 149 railcars — 20 of which were placarded as hazardous material cars, including three Class-3 flammable liquid cars.
According to a report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board, Train 32N had been traveling at about 47 mph at the time of the derailment, which was less than the maximum authorized speed of 50 mph.
The track along Train 32N’s route was lined with wayside defect detectors, or hot bearing detectors, which alert train operators if the bearing temperature exceeds the threshold set by Norfolk Southern. Train 32N passed three such detection points while traveling the Fort Wayne Line of the Keystone Division, prior to derailment. At points one and two, sensors indicated a bearing on railcar #23 had heated from 38 degrees Fahrenheit above the air temperature to 103 degrees above air temperature.
Norfolk Southern’ s self-imposed guidelines require no action be taken until bearing temperature either exceeds 170 degrees or the difference between bearings on the same axel exceeds 115 degrees.
Unfortunately, by the time Train 32N reached the next hot bearing detector 19 miles farther down the line, the temperature of the rapidly heating bearing on car #23 had risen to 253 degrees above air temperature, signaling critical failure. An alarm message was transmitted to the crew, instructing them to slow and stop the train to inspect the affected axle, but it was too late. After Train 32N came to a stop, crew observed fire and smoke — a derailment of 38 cars, 11 containing toxic chemicals, had occurred.
Had even one more sensor been installed along those 19 miles of track, the derailment could have been avoided.
The derailment and subsequent release-and-burn of about 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride (a toxic chemical used in the making of PVC and other plastics) has caused an environmental and health disaster in East Palestine.
Upon investigating, we were surprised to learn, the Federal Railroad Administration which oversees the railroad industry, not only does not regulate how hot bearing detectors are inspected, maintained and placed, but it does not require the use of the potential lifesaving sensors at all. Rather, massive companies such as Norfolk Southern are expected to police themselves in that regard.
Expecting for-profit corporations to practice self-regulation is nonsensical and will only ever result in higher profit margins and lax safety and environmental policies. We have seen it time and again, and Norfolk Southern is no exception. Just last month, CEO Alan H. Shaw, speaking of fourth quarter and 2022 overall earnings, said, “Our team delivered double-digit percentage growth in revenue as well as earnings per share and achieved record revenue and operating income for the year…” Great news for Alan Shaw, but at what cost?
We believe companies such as Norfolk Southern are not going to do the right thing if that “right thing” means slightly less profit. More industry regulation is clearly needed.
It seems, though, even as the average number of derailments exceeds 1,000 annually, that regulation is unlikely to happen.
During previous administrations, we have seen rules relating to the need for better electronic braking systems, more frequent brake safety inspections, safety audits, two-person crew requirements and stricter standards for regulating air pollutants rolled back dramatically. The roll-backs, while not to blame for the East Palestine disaster, show a disregard for public safety.
President Joe Biden recently tweeted, “Rail companies have spent millions of dollars to oppose common-sense safety regulations. And it’s worked. This is more than a train derailment or a toxic waste spill — its years of opposition to safety measures coming home to roost.”
Exactly.
So, let’s do something about it.
The Federal Railroad Administration has a responsibility to create and enforce rail safety regulations. Issuing safety advisories and “recommendations” which can be ignored is not good enough — we can think of about 4,700 Ohio residents who would agree.
