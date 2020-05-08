Like any other business that involves large groups gathering in public spaces, movie theaters have suffered a devastating blow from the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns it has entailed. Movies will weather this storm too, but the permanent changes wrought by this pandemic could deprive us of some priceless experiences.
The numbers have been predictably dire. Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter told CNBC in April that he expects U.S. box office sales this year to be just $6.6 billion, down some 40 percent from just over $11 billion last year. His estimate would be the worst year at the box office since 1998. Premieres were canceled for many of the industry's expected high-grossing "tentpole" films, and many of those wiped off the calendar haven't been rescheduled.
In another ominous sign, the New York Post reported in April that the nation's largest theater chain, AMC Entertainment, has hired noted bankruptcy lawyer Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges.
“You don’t hire Ray unless you are filing,” the Post's source said. “You are not going to hire them at their hourly rate to have a beer with them.”
AMC, which is $4.9 billion in debt, insists that it can ride out the storm without bankruptcy, having borrowed another $500 million and furloughed 25,000 employees. But the company's plans are based on the country returning to normal in by July, a prospect that is growing increasingly doubtful in the face of erratic federal leadership over the COVID-19 crisis.
As states such as Georgia and Texas have rushed to reopen their economies even as the virus continues to spread, health experts have warned of a potentially catastrophic "second wave" of sickness and death, which will have been wholly preventable and could force a second lockdown that would be apocalyptic for many businesses. As this threat looms over the cinema industry, we must realize how high the stakes are, and how our everyday behavior can play a part in limiting COVID-19's spread.
Movie theaters need our help to emerge from this crisis, and frankly, America needs movie theaters to be, well, America. Sadly, Hollywood studios could learn the wrong lessons from this. Many have already temporarily bypassed the theaters altogether as a precaution against COVID-19, but this shift away from brick-and-mortar theaters sounds like it could become permanent.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek told Deadline that while he and his Disney colleagues still "very much believe in the value of the theatrical experience," the shift away from theaters continue after the pandemic "because of changing and evolving consumer dynamics." As the leader of a publicly traded company, Chapek no doubt is feeling pressure from shareholders enticed by the higher profit margins of digital-only releases.
NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell was more blunt in comments to the Wall Street Journal, saying the success of the "Trolls World Tour" digital release during the pandemic proved the format's viability, and that after theaters reopen, his company would likely do away with exclusive premieres in theaters. Shell's comments touched off a boycott by AMC, which responded in a public letter: "Universal is breaking the business model and dealings between our two companies, It assumes that we will meekly accept a reshaped view of how studios and exhibitors should interact, with zero concern on Universal’s part as to how its actions affect us."
Our hope that movie theaters survive isn't just a nostalgic yearning. Theaters can still be key economic magnets that pull in consumers from the surrounding region and bring us together. There's nothing quite like the thrill of the big screen, and losing it would leave American culture diminished.
