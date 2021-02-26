No matter what one’s opinion of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, there should be broad agreement on his goal of gradually shifting the state toward an economy based on cleaner, renewable sources of energy instead of fossil fuels, an ideal that will benefit New Yorkers for generations to come. But this plan can only be achieved if the private-sector partners the state chooses are reliable, and it’s time to ask whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his ostensible green energy empire are more trouble than they’re worth.
Musk, with his penchant for inflating financial bubbles, announced in January that Tesla had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, which along with other cryptocurrencies is destined to be remembered by history as one of mankind’s most pointless and wasteful indulgences. This phony virtual money harvested predominantly by Chinese “miners” powered by filthy coal-burning power plants has already done vast damage to Tesla’s reputation as an environmentally friendly company; Tesla’s stock peaked at $883 dollars a share around the time of Musk’s announcement and has since plunged nearly 25%.
Cuomo lavished enormous state subsidies on Musk and SolarCity, which Tesla acquired in 2016, to build a solar panel factory in Buffalo, the flagship project of Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion” economic revitalization package for the weathered Rust Belt city. The factory’s price tag was pitched at $750 million but rose to $958.6 million. Criminal probes later revealed that Buffalo-area construction firm LPCiminelli had worked with disgraced ex-SUNY Polytechnic Institute founder Alain Kaloyeros to rig the bidding for the contracts.
Despite costing nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money, the state nonprofit entity that owns the facility later assessed its value at just $75 million — meaning that if SolarCity goes under, the state will have flushed some $900 million down the drain. That’s not far-fetched; Reuters reported in 2018 that Tesla was closing 12 SolarCity facilities in nine states and laying off 9% off the division’s workforce. Nikkei Asian Review reported in February 2020 that Panasonic was ending its partnership in the Buffalo project.
In announcing the project in the fall of 2014, SolarCity promised to bring 5,000 jobs to Buffalo. The contract stipulated that it must employ at least 1,460 by April 30, 2020, or face a $41.2 million penalty. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown visited the facility in early 2020 and said it had 1,100 employees at the time. The coronavirus pandemic let SolarCity off the hook for meeting its hiring goal. But given the dire fiscal state of New York as a result of the pandemic, Cuomo and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli should ensure that the state gets some return on its investment in the factory.
The pandemic, by the way, has done no favors to Musk’s reputation. He was an early COVID conspiracy theorist, tweeting in March 2020: “The coronavirus panic is dumb” just as the crisis was about to explode, and adding “Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April.” As it turned out, Americans were dying by the thousands per day by that point. In May, he reopened his Fremont, California, factory in defiance of local COVID restrictions, then lashed out at local officials. Employees said they felt pressured to return to work, and a few weeks later, a COVID outbreak was reported at the facility.
Musk in December announced he would be relocating his businesses from California to Texas — a state whose leaders demonstrated during February’s deadly winter storm that they are willing to bend over backward for reckless, greedy energy magnates. Bear in mind that Tesla only had its first profitable year in 2020, and that was based on a net income of just $721 million inflated by a $1.6 billion in selling regulatory credits. For all Musk rants about government meddling in his business, it’s unlikely it could survive without the special treatment he has received from government.
New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the hammer down this week on cryptocurrency scammers Bitfinex and Tether, imposing an $18.5 million penalty and banning them from New York after finding that they “recklessly and unlawfully covered-up massive financial losses to keep their scheme going and protect their bottom lines” in concealing $850 million in losses. James should also probe whether there is a similar shell game going on with Tesla’s bitcoin play, which the Financial Times’ Jamie Powell recently wrote “will make Tesla’s GAAP profits, both pre- and post-tax, even further detached from reality than they were before.”
