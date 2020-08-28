The sad saga of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's apparent poisoning is yet another reminder that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, untrustworthy tyrant — and that the Russian people deserve better.
Navalny is recovering in Germany after he fell into a coma shortly after consuming a cup of tea. The Russian doctors who initially treated Navalny in Omsk insisted that he'd shown no signs of poisoning, that his wife couldn't visit him and that he was too unstable to be transported outside of Russia. Authorities only relented after the charity organizing Navalny's evacuation had sent a plane with German specialists to Omsk, where they determined that Navalny could be safely transported. Speculation swirled that Russia was merely stalling until the poison would become untraceable; Russia has since ruled out an investigation into why the otherwise healthy 44-year-old fell ill.
As hard as it is to fathom today, one need only look back a few decades for a brief glimpse of a time when Russia and the United States worked together to defeat fascism and make the world a better place. When the hearty Russian people had the will to defeat Nazi Germany but not the means, the Lend-Lease Act of 1941 provided them what the ramshackle Soviet economy could not. The U.S. answered Joseph Stalin's pleas to open a western front against Hitler by liberating Normandy in 1944, and Russia returned the favor the following year with the invasion of Manchuria, an often overlooked factor in persuading steadfast Imperial Japan to surrender.
Now we have a Russian leader who, among myriad other offenses, reportedly placed bounties on the heads of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has acknowledged in July that the reports were credible enough for him to warn Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the U.S. "won't tolerate" such skullduggery, yet President Donald Trump has dismissed the reporting on the bounties as a "hoax."
This isn't surprising from the irredeemably corrupt Trump; special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election determined that "the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts." Before and since taking office, Trump has consistently welcomed the Faustian assistance of a KGB agent-turned-autocrat whose geopolitical aggression would have left Republicans aghast in earlier decades, before Trump's cult of personality made a farce of their party.
It's fitting that Putin would resort to the dark-age barbarity of poison to protect a regime structured in true medieval fashion around the whims of an despot, rather than the rule of law. Such societies are paradoxically fragile, as they inevitably alienate their best and brightest by sidelining them in favor of the politically loyal (e.g., witness Trump's appointment of his own incapable children into positions of authority, and the backlash they've provoked from qualified professionals such as James Mattis and H.R. McMaster). Navalny, a Yale-educated lawyer, is the sort of man who could have had a gleaming career in Putin's regime if he had been willing to sell out his integrity. Instead, the man who calls Putin's United Russia party "the party of crooks and thieves" is clinging to life, his nonprofit Anti-Corruption Foundation in liquidation after a lawsuit from Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, a catering mogul whose fortune was built on school lunch contracts. Prigozhin's name is familiar to some in the U.S. after he was charged in absentia in 2018 as part of Mueller's probe for his role in meddling in the 2016 election.
The clock is ticking on Putin, who has been in power since 1999 and whose once sky-high approval rating has fallen to an all-time low of 59 percent. A new generation of Russian leadership awaits, with bright young minds as Navalny, fellow anti-corruption crusader Lyubov Sobol and Moscow mayor hopeful Ilya Yashin yearning for a chance to lead. Our next president should welcome a world in which Putin is gone, and should respond to his blatant aggression against the U.S. with long-overdue condign measures.
