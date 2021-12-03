We were glad to learn the city of Oneonta plans to use about $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to upgrade its outdoor recreation facilities, and we really like the idea of an amphitheater in Neahwa Park.
In his recent column here in The Daily Star, Mayor Gary Herzig said ARPA’s intent “was never meant to replenish savings, pay off debt or increase the size of our budget,” but, “to have a real and noticeable positive impact on the lives of our citizens...”
The list of projects would seem to have lasting impact, as well.
We’ve seen Oneonta-area folks gather in the park on summer Thursdays for musical performances given from a portable stage. We expect a permanent structure will make it easier to produce such events and more comfortable to watch them. If managed properly, it could be a real asset to the region.
We also like the idea — advanced by local musician Doug Decker and embraced by Herzig — of naming the stage after one of Oneonta’s most famous sons, the world-famous Jerry Jeff Walker.
Walker, writer of the hit song “Mr. Bojangles,” grew up as Ronald Crosby in Oneonta’s Sixth Ward. His sister, Cheryl Harder, still lives here. It’s unfortunate that Walker, who died last year, won’t get to see his boyhood hometown honor him, but we support the idea nonetheless. Herzig said, “I love the idea of our local musicians playing on a stage carrying his name.”
We do, too.
We also like the idea of improving electrical service in the park. Last year’s Festival of Lights, staged by the First Night Oneonta committee as an alternative to the traditional First Night celebration, proved to be a big success. It illustrated a need in the park, though. Improved access to power can be an asset for all kinds of events.
And, of course, there are improvements that won’t be tied to events, but will simply be there for people tho enjoy — a paved pathway along the mill race that borders the park will provide safe, accessible walking. It’s great that it will eventually be part of connecting the Greenway trail at Silas Lane to New Island.
Plans also call for a new basketball court, improving playgrounds, adding sidewalks, rehabilitating the skate park, and creating and installing public art in the park. Those improvements are bound to be popular, and we look forward to their completion between 2022 and 2024.
Neahwa Park, with its all its charms, has long been one of the best assets the city has to offer. We look forward to it being even better.
While less exciting, we also think it wise that the city will spend the other half of its federal grant on improving its drinking water infrastructure.
We’ve seen area municipalities that were not so wise in the use of their ARPA funds. We commend the Oneonta Common Council for choosing projects that will create real improvements in quality of life for residents and visitors.
