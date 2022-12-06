We applaud this week’s opening of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs clinic at the FoxCare Center in Oneonta.
The clinic planned a “soft opening” on Monday for walk-in patients, with regular service to begin Tuesday, according to Peter Potter, public affairs director at Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany.
The clinic was moved from Bainbridge to Oneonta after the VA conducted a demographic study to see how it could best serve veterans and determined moving the center to Oneonta will serve more veterans, a previous article said. “This will help local college students as local veterans are coming home and using their GI Bill benefits,” Potter said.
We acknowledge that growth often comes with pain, and we sympathize with Bainbridge-area veterans who will have to travel a bit farther for services. But the move was still a good one.
It makes sense that a clinic in the area’s largest population center, midway between VA facilities in Albany and Binghamton, would have the greatest potential for use. It may save many vets a trip to Albany. Those in the western part of the four-county region will be able to choose between Oneonta and Binghamton.
Potter said the VA tries to have clinics within a 30-minute drive, and said the move will help more Delaware County veterans. Veterans in Delaware and Otsego counties either had to visit the Bainbridge or Fonda clinics, previously.
He said the Stratton VA Medical Center serves 417 Delaware County veterans, 522 Otsego County veterans and 327 Chenango County veterans.
He said the VA also looked at the number of veterans living in each county based on U.S. Census records and saw the same trend of more veterans living in Delaware and Otsego counties than in Chenango County.
We also like that the clinic is part of the FoxCare center, where other medical services are readily available, and that A.O. Fox Hospital — a full-service hospital — is nearby.
Services for veterans a growing ever more important as vets from the Vietnam era and older are aging and many have returned from recent duty in the Middle East.
The VA touched on that in a media release about the clinic, saying it will provide more and enhanced services as well as additional space for patient privacy, enabling VA to implement Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) and expand services through telemedicine — doing so in an economically responsible way that maximizes taxpayer dollars.
Potter said the recently adopted Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act opens up new services to veterans who were exposed to toxins while on duty. Those toxins came from now-infamous “burn pits,” where all sorts of materials were disposed of by fire, regardless of the health of service members and others who were nearby, inhaling the fumes.
The effects of that debacle will likely present themselves for decades.
Exposures covered under the act include nuclear radiation, biological, chemical and physical (such as sound, vibration, noise and x-rays), the release said. It also includes several unnamed illnesses veterans came down with after being exposed to the toxins, Potter said.
The new clinic has two exam rooms, two telehealth rooms and one behavioral telehealth room. Women’s health services will also be expanded at the new clinic, and female veterans who experienced military sexual trauma will have more privacy.
Those are all good things.
The VA seems to have done a good job alerting veterans to the change, having sent letters to every veteran who used the clinic at the prior location in Bainbridge. While the agency provided a contact in those letters, we will repeat it here: Jodeya Jackson is Stratton VAMC’s primary care administrative officer. She cane be reached at 518-626-6561. Veterans may also continue to contact their primary care team, PACT, as before to ask questions and schedule appointments, the release said.
“The VA is proud to be able to serve our nation’s veterans by providing the best comprehensive care available while maximizing accessibility to VA care for all veterans,” Medical Center Director Darlene DeLancey said in the release. “We remain committed to providing the highest-quality health care available for veterans in and around Oneonta, including Bainbridge and other surrounding localities.”
We owe our military veterans the care they’ve earned and we believe this clinic will be an asset to them.
