The calendar year is full of “national awareness” days, weeks and months. Today, for example, is National Devil Dog Day, which is arguably one of the most ridiculous of awareness campaigns.
Some of these campaigns are important though, and need to exist. Some aren’t pretty or easy to talk about, but we should and we will.
April is National Sexual Assault Awareness month and this week, specifically, is meant to bring awareness to the rights of those who have survived the abhorrent crimes which fall into that category.
The Centers for Disease Control reports more than half of women and almost one in three men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetimes and one in four women and about one in 26 men have experienced completed or attempted rape.
For rape survivors, the thought of reporting their assault and the steps that follow can be overwhelming. Many choose not to report for years-. Some never do.
Our state seems to understand the need to protect the rights of sexual assault victims while also allowing time for survivors to process their trauma and we are proud of that.
Over the last several years we have seen legislation come out of Albany which is deserving of praise.
In 2019, New York extended the statute of limitations for a number of sex crimes to 20 years.
That same year, the state passed the Child Victims Act, which created a one-year window for survivors who were assaulted as children to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.
Last May, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law the Adult Survivors Act which, similar to the Child Victims Act, also created a one-year window for individuals assaulted as adults to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred.
Both the Child Victims Act and the Adult Survivors Act allowed survivors who waited to report their assaults the opportunity for justice, and hopefully, some peace. But both are retroactive.
In the last six months, New York has also taken new measures to help defend the rights of future victims.
In December, legislation was signed to establish a statewide tracking system for rape kits, allowing survivors to have access to information about the status and location of their kits — whether the crime was reported to law enforcement or not.
And now, according to a release from the office of the governor, a new secure storage facility has been opened in the Capital Region for unreported and untested rape kits to be stored for as long as 20 years in accordance with New York State law.
The facility is already receiving kits from Albany Medical Center and Glens Falls Hospital, and has the space to hold and secure 17,000 items. After the project is completed, capacity will be 26,000 items.
“New York State remains committed to supporting survivors of sexual assault in every way possible,” Hochul said. “This new State facility will be a critical tool to help deliver support and justice, while providing a strong foundation for victims to heal and alleviate some of the pressure they may feel when it comes to legal timelines.”
These moves all signal an important shift in thinking. More and more people are realizing the importance of allowing victims of sexual assault to take the time they need to process what has happened to them and make the decision best for their situation.
The archaic notion that victims who report their assault years later are not really victims or are “crying rape” are dead. The #MeToo movement did a lot to bring awareness to sexual violence and the impact it has on its victims, emotionally and mentally.
We have now entered into an era of understanding and empathy rather than one of victim shaming and blaming.
There are a lot of reasons to worry about the direction our country has taken, but when it comes to the awareness and emotional support of sexual assault survivors and their rights, we are moved by the direction we are headed.
