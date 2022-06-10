In 2020, New York saw the largest outmigration in state history. From July 2020 to July 2021, the population in New York state dropped by more than 300,000 residents — roughly 1.8%.
According to a report released by former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, during that period new residential outmigration in the city tripled, with residents in the wealthiest 10% of city neighborhoods being 4.6 times more likely to leave. Prior, the state saw an increase in the population rising from approximately 19.5 million in 2019 to 20.2 million on July 1, 2020. We are certain the burden placed on residents due to pandemic-related restrictions and closures played a part in their decision to pack their bags and relocate, but there are more factors at play here.
As reported by the Palm Beach Post, in early 2021, the Partnership for New York City sent a letter to New York state lawmakers warning that 300,000 city residents of “higher-income neighborhoods” had filed for a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service and that Florida and Texas among others were aggressively pursuing New York companies. “The top 5% of earners pay 62% of state personal income taxes,” the letter said. “These high earners do not want to abandon New York, but at some point, it does not make sense to stay where the business climate is deteriorating, and costs are rising.”
We agree the wealthy need to be paying their fair share, but exactly how much is fair? NYC income tax rates range from 3.078% to 3.876% depending on which bracket you are in. Add in the already-high federal and state tax rates and the resulting combined tax rate makes the decision to relocate a pretty easy one.
Over the last two years, major corporations like Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Oracle and countless others have left high-tax states such as New York and California and moved to more southern states such as Florida, Texas and Nevada — states with lower taxes that tout themselves as being pro-business with minimal health, safety and environmental regulations — free-for-all states that place corporate earnings above the need to leave our planet better than we found it.
As big business abandons the Big Apple, it takes with it countless employees and potential tax revenue dollars.
This year Gov. Kathy Hochul is vying for our vote. “In this city, I think a lot of people, successful people, high-net-worth individuals, didn’t feel welcome in their own city. They had this sense that their success was being denigrated,” Hochul said. “These are not just people creating jobs, they are the ones supporting our arts and culture and our philanthropies. And I can’t have them doing that in Miami.” Hochul vows, “I’m not raising taxes, by the way. Not raising taxes. Not raising taxes. Not raising taxes.”
For the sake of our state, we hope that is true.
