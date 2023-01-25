Last month, Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York’s first licensed recreational marijuana dispensary, opened in Manhattan. It opened Dec. 29 at 4:20 p.m. Naturally.
Housing Works Cannabis Co. is owned by Housing Works, a non-profit organization founded in 1990 to address HIV/AIDS and homelessness.
According to its website, all proceeds from Housing Works Cannabis Co. will go to support the Housing Works non-profit.
New York state issued 36 retail licenses in November of last year. We can expect recreational marijuana dispensaries to begin cropping up throughout the state — and why not? It is legal. We are all adults. Some will hurry to be first in line. Some will protest.
To each his own.
We do not take issue with the legalization of recreational marijuana. Frankly, it should have been legalized much sooner.
We also take no issue with a variety of edibles and flavors being offered.
Critics who are outraged over lemon or berry flavored gummies likely have not taken a stroll through the liquor store recently and seen the plethora of flavored wine, spirits and liqueurs.
Consumers purchase and ingest products that taste better. All manufacturers know this and all manufacturers strive to make their products more pleasing to the palette to increase revenues. Why should the cannabis industry be any different?
We do see a very big problem with the way some of these products are being packaged and marketed.
New York, which legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, forbids marketing and advertising that “is designed in any way to appeal to children or other minors.”
But New York’s state Office of Cannabis Management has yet to officially adopt rules on labeling, packaging and advertising that could ban cartoons and neon colors, as well as prohibit depictions of food, candy, soda, drinks, cookies or cereal on packaging — all of which, the agency suggests, could attract people under 21.
New York general “forbiddance” means nothing if rules are not adopted which can be enforced.
On the market today are wide variety of products known as “copycat edibles.”
According to New York University, these “copycat” edibles also have levels of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC — the main psychoactive compound in cannabis — that far exceed the limits set by state cannabis regulations. The edibles rarely include serving size information.
“At first glance, most of the packages look almost exactly like familiar snacks. If these copycat cannabis products are not stored safely, there is the potential for accidental ingestion by children or adults,” said Danielle Ompad, associate professor of epidemiology at NYU School of Global Public Health and the study’s lead author.
In Dec. of 2020, 3-year-old child was admitted to a New Jersey ICU after eating “cannabis candy which looked identical to a Nerds Rope,” according to Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. A month later, a preteen was hospitalized in New Jersey after eating a large amount of marijuana-laced candy packaged almost identically to Sour Skittles.
Copycat edibles such as Stoneos, Stony Patch Dummies, Medicated Nerds Rope Bites, Infused Gushers and look-a-like bags of THC infused Doritos and other varieties of chips have flooded the market. They clearly fall into the category of products designed “to appeal to children or other minors”. All of these products have packaging which looks nearly identical to the Oreos, Sour Patch Kids, Nerds Ropes, Fruit Gushers and Doritos they are trying to knock off.
And that is the problem.
Anyone with common sense will agree, adults who consume edibles need to keep those edibles out of reach of children. But manufacturers of cannabis products need to take some responsibility, too, and end the practice of producing copycat edibles.
Unfortunately, manufacturers practicing self-regulation even in the interest of protecting children is unlikely to happen.
We can only hope the state Office of Cannabis Management can finish the job it started, and put an end to these dangerous marketing practices.
