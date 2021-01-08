Senators-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff might have been the direct winners of Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia, but it’s likely that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and many other New Yorkers were encouraged by the result, as it means our state might finally start getting its fair share of the federal government’s largesse.
The Georgia sweep will give the Democrats a 51-50 advantage in Congress’ upper chamber, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. More importantly for our readers, the chamber’s flip puts longtime Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., in line for the Senate majority leadership post, while depriving it from a longtime nemesis of the state in Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Schumer and Cuomo have argued for years, with plenty of justification, that New York gets a raw deal from Congress. The Rockefeller Institute of Government noted in a January 2020 report that by paying $22 billion more in taxes than it receives in federal spending, New York has the largest deficit of payments in the nation, more than second- and third-ranked New Jersey ($11.5 billion) and Massachusetts ($9.1 billion) combined. McConnell’s Kentucky, by contrast, is the nation’s third-worst freeloader. For every dollar the average New Yorker pays in taxes, they receive 91 cents in federal spending, while Kentucky receives $2.42.
As boss of the Senate, McConnell knew all along that he was robbing from blue states to subsidize states like his own, and had no incentive to do otherwise. Even as the coronavirus pandemic was exacerbated and prolonged for months by President Donald Trump’s incompetence, McConnell had zero sympathy for innocent bystanders — even those in rural, red-leaning upstate New York — who were caught up in the economic collapse they caused.
Otsego County’s Board of Representatives has been under Republican control since before Trump took office. Under the leadership of Board Chair Dave Bliss and predecessor Kathy Clark, both Republicans, the county has largely adhered to a policy of fiscal rectitude and kept the county’s finances in order. It wasn’t their fault that the pandemic brought, for example, travel to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to an abrupt and complete halt. After exhausting the few options available to rein in spending in the summer of 2020, the county was forced into a gut-wrenching choice to lay off 59 employees at the height of the pandemic.
But just try explaining that to Trump, who steadfastly insisted all year than any state or local governments experiencing fiscal stress during the pandemic were simply “poorly run” and mismanaged by Democrats. McConnell the moocher even had the chutzpah to say “We’re not interested in rescuing them from bad decisions they’ve made in the past.”
“That’s complete nonsense,” Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, said to Politico at the time. “These are well-run states. There are just as many Republicans as Democrats that strongly support this.”
A $436 billion proposal for state and local relief passed by House Democrats earlier this year was blocked by McConnell, as was a more modest $160 billion package they sought to include in the meager stimulus bill Congress passed in December. But President-elect Joe Biden has promised to revisit the proposal upon taking office, and it’s a safe bet that it will be among Schumer’s immediate priorities as majority leader.
McConnell’s come-uppance was richly deserved and long overdue, and now he and Kentucky can only hope Schumer isn’t as malevolent as McConnell was as Senate leader. New Yorkers, on the other hand, can rejoice in the knowledge that our state might finally be getting the influence and resources it deserves from Washington.
