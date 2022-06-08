We know some will disagree, but we believe New York state’s recently enacted gun laws are measured and sensible.
New York became the nation’s first state to respond to recent mass killings by enacting new laws that require a license for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the purchase of body armor.
The 10-bill package, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, comes after the May 14 shooting rampage that took the lives of 10 African Americans at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo and the May 24 killings of 19 children and two teachers at a schoolhouse in Uvalde, Texas.
The measures include a strengthened Red Flag law, allowing health care practitioners to file an extreme risk protection order for persons they have examined within six months. The same measure also requires police officers and prosecutors to file an extreme risk petition when they get information that individuals are bent on harming themselves or others.
They also include a measure that requires purchasers of semi-automatic rifles be at least 21 years old. The young men alleged to have committed the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres were both 18.
In a world where an 18-year-old person is too young to buy a beer, it makes no sense that the same person can walk into a gun shop and leave with a machine designed to quickly cause mass casualties.
We know there are no guarantees that the simmering issues that caused teenagers to murder people in Buffalo and in Uvalde won’t still exist in people who reach age 21, but those are important growth years. The passions of youth will have abated. Adult judgment comes more into play.
It just makes sense.
Similarly, a new body armor ban just seems like the right thing to do. It won’t apply to law enforcement officers and those in certain occupations such as security guards.
Police have a hard enough job without being outgunned by bad guys. We’ll never understand those who advocate for free access to whatever weaponry people can afford.
One of the bills in the package doesn’t really do anything, and maybe never will.
The package includes a requirement that the Division of Criminal Justice Services to study whether the technology behind microstamping pistols is viable and, if that is the case, establish the implementation of the technology which can assist investigators in tracing bullets linked to crime scenes.
Sometimes studies lead to action. Sometimes, they don’t. At any rate, it makes sense to give police more tools to investigate crime if such tools really work.
The new laws also require social media companies in the state to have policies indicating how they would respond to hateful conduct on their platforms. With social media becoming such an incubator for hate, and with mass shooters using such platforms to gain attention, it makes sense to enlist the aid of those companies to identify people who are planning massacres.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has correctly argued that tighter federal gun laws have been stymied by Republican lawmakers. She’s right.
We’re glad that New York, at least, recognizes the will of the majority to be safer from gun violence.
