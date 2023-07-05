A good lifeguard is hard to find these days and, nationwide, communities like ours are feeling the impact.
Local pools remain closed or operate with reduced hours, and programs remain limited.
The scarcity of lifeguards can be attributed to several factors including declining interest in seasonal employment, competition from other seasonal businesses resulting from a more diverse job market, poor pay and limited training opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lifeguard shortage jeopardizes the safety and well-being of individuals visiting beaches, pools and other recreational areas.
In the face of this ongoing problem, New York state has taken a commendable step by lowering the minimum age requirement for lifeguards at summer camps to 15 years old with a few necessary provisions.
Lifeguards for children’s camps must be at least 17 years old. However, if there is a camp aquatic director, the lifeguards can be at least 15 years old.
Up to 50% of the required number of lifeguards on duty may be 15 with the proper supervision.
These guidelines apply to overnight, summer day camps and traveling summer camps.
Any lifeguards required for wilderness swimming must be at least 18 years old.
This forward-thinking decision not only addresses the urgent need for trained lifeguards but also provides valuable opportunities for young individuals to gain meaningful employment and essential life-saving skills, and foster a sense of responsibility which we support fully.
We believe this initiative deserves applause for recognizing the importance of bolstering lifeguard forces while simultaneously nurturing the development of our youth.
Many summer activity coordinators in our coverage area have been working hard to combat the shortage by offering more competitive compensation and offering training programs which, in some cases, may be free.
The Delaware County Youth Bureau received a $13,178 grant from the O’Connor Foundation earlier this year to offer lifeguard certification training to area youth free of charge at SUNY Delhi.
The Oneonta Family YMCA also offers a lifeguard course and has trained dozens of lifeguards this year.
But, more must be done.
We feel the state’s decision to lower the minimum age requirement for lifeguards reflects a proactive approach in tackling this issue.
By expanding the pool of potential candidates to include 15-year-olds, the state is taking a vital step toward mitigating the shortage and ensuring safer aquatic environments for residents and tourists alike.
Lowering the lifeguard minimum age not only benefits the state’s lifeguarding infrastructure but also empowers young individuals.
By extending the opportunity to train as lifeguards to 15-year-olds, New York is providing them with a valuable pathway to employment and an avenue to acquire essential life-saving skills.
In an era where the job market is increasingly competitive, this decision opens doors for teenagers to gain experience, responsibility and a sense of purpose from an early age.
Critics may argue that 15-year-olds lack the maturity and experience required for lifeguarding responsibilities. We would argue the same can be true of 17- and 18-year-olds.
It is important to note that New York has strict and comprehensive training requirements in place to prepare young lifeguards adequately. Furthermore, the presence of experienced lifeguard supervisors will ensure that safety protocols are adhered to. This combination of training, oversight and guidance strikes a balance between providing opportunities to young individuals while maintaining safety standards.
Revised age guidelines aren’t going to result in an end to the shortage overnight or even at all on its own. But, by together increasing lifeguard compensation, providing free or reduced cost training and allowing our youth to fill staffing gaps, an end appears to be within sight.
