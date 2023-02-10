Every February, the National Football League gets to take center stage with the most popular televised event in the United States: the Super Bowl.
This year’s big game, the 57th iteration of pro football’s ultimate contest, features the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles squaring off in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a matchup filled with dozens of compelling storylines that will be observed by millions of people who don’t know a post route from a paper route.
According to a recent Morning Consult poll, 67% of U.S. adults plan to tune in Sunday night. It’s a number so staggering that it bears repeating: two out of every three Americans will be watching the same thing at the same time.
It speaks to the overwhelming popularity of pro football in America that the Super Bowl can be such a monolith of the culture, considering all that has happened on and off the field in the last year.
The defining story of the 2022 offseason was the Cleveland Browns giving quarterback Deshaun Watson more guaranteed money than anyone in league history despite Watson being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and, in some cases, sexual assault.
As the season went on, the black marks on the NFL’s resume kept on coming, often from some of its most prominent members. Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was shown to have enabled a culture of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct to the point that he was the subject of congressional investigations.
In November, a photograph emerged of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a crowd attempting to block six Black students from desegregating an Arkansas school in 1957.
Even more disheartening was the increased scrutiny of the safety of the players due to some of the scariest on-field incidents the league has seen.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions, one of which came just days after a previous game in which he had exhibited symptoms consistent with a head injury. The term “fencing response” entered the common vernacular, referring to the physical response of Tagovailoa and others to certain violent hits to the head.
Most terrifying of all was the near-fatal collapse of the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after a seemingly innocuous hit and whose life was saved thanks to the quick action of the team’s medical staff.
Those events, especially Hamlin’s, made national headlines and sparked cultural conversations about the state of professional football. But ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, many of these stories have seemingly faded into the background as just another blip on the radar.
One of the biggest off-the-field stories surrounding the weekend festivities in Phoenix is the colossal amount of money set to be wagered on Sunday’s game. The American Gaming Association forecasted that one in five American adults will place some sort of bet on the Chiefs-Eagles showdown with a predicted total of $16 billion set to be wagered. That would be more than double the amount from last year and is a direct result of the rapid rise of legal sports betting in the U.S. Thirty-three states plus Washington, D.C., allow legal online sports betting, as more than half of American adults live in a market where sports betting is legal.
But as is so often the case, the massive rise in revenue has come with a human cost, namely the marked increase in gambling addiction. It has been especially prevalent among teenagers.
The National Council on Problem Gambling reported that between 60% and 80% of high school students said they gambled for money in the past year, adding that 4% to 6% of high schoolers are classified as gambling addicts.
But despite all of these serious issues swirling around the game, the NFL and the Super Bowl remain as popular as ever. The 67% of adults planning to watch the game mentioned earlier represents a 6% increase from last year.
The problems facing pro football aren’t going away, and it’s important for people to get involved and create positive change. But if history has shown us anything, it’s that there are few things that can slow down the juggernaut that is the National Football League.
