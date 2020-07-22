Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.