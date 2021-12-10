A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.
The Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act sitting before the state Assembly is an idea whose time has come to be implemented.
The bill, sponsored by State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, would enable fire departments to recover costs associated with providing ambulance services.
According to the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York, fire departments are the only ambulance service providers in the state that cannot bill for those services. The organization says the bill would help the departments recoup $100 million in EMS costs.
Currently, fire districts have to go to taxpayers in order to absorb those costs.
Jones said the idea behind the Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act has been around for decades, with its current iteration in place for likely the last 15 years.
“All this bill does is it eliminates the prohibition behind volunteer fire departments billing for ambulatory services,” he said at a news conference last month touting the bill.
“It’s as simple as that. Without this, we could face a possibility someday of no one responding to a call, no one being on the end of that call to get our loved ones the medical care that they need in their most desperate time of need. We do not want that.”
With volunteer ambulance services not being able to bill for calls, the fire department that they are associated with must absorb the cost, which can be great.
Departments are not fully funded through taxes, so many relay on fundraising, which can put a strain on already-stressed departments.
New York is the only state in the nation that does not give its fire districts authorization to bill for pre-hospital ambulance treatment.
Commercial ambulance providers argue that the Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act would encroach on their business.
That could be an issue to address in larger communities where there are more commercial ambulance providers, but that is not the case here. Despite movements to countywide and paid municipal ambulance services, many communities still rely on fire district volunteer ambulance services.
These volunteer crews need the opportunity to bill for their work in order to sustain a budget, and continue to provide a critical service.
Generating revenue from ambulance calls would also lessen the burden on the firefighting aspect of local departments.
The Senate version of the bill, cosponsored by State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, passed 61 to 2 in June.
Jones’ Assembly version has more than 60 cosponsors and multi-sponsors, and received unanimous support from the Assembly’s Committee on Local Governments.
The Assembly would have to pass the bill by the end of the year for it to make it to the governor’s desk. Otherwise, both houses of the Legislature would need to pass it again next session.
On a side note, we also support the New York allowing medical personnel to give patients blood during medevac flights. As Attorney General Letitia James pointed out in the review of the fatal shooting of Tyler Green, Green was unable to receive needed blood because New York is the only state to prohibit air ambulances from carrying and providing blood to critically injured patients.
New York must give ambulance services all the tools they need to function fully to help save lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.