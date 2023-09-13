NYSEG and RG&E are making some big changes — and they should. We would like to see them do a lot more.
As we reported last week, New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric, both subsidiaries of Avangrid Inc., “have enacted an aggressive action plan to improve customer service after pandemic-related challenges and issues with increasing bill complexity due to solar, community distributed generation, and supply price increases,” a Sept. 7 media release said.
According to the release, in addition to hiring in their contact centers, meter reading and billing departments, the companies “have improved digital self-service channels like online and app payments and promoted programs that allow customers to read and submit their own meter readings.”
The companies have also “improved and enhanced the process by which customers connect a new home build or upgrade service and instituted proactive calls to customers to explain high bills due to an actual meter read that follows a period of estimated readings.”
The companies continue to install smart meters in several cities.
More than 130,000 meters have been installed so far. Of those, more than 100,000 meters are already communicating regular reads, significantly reducing estimated bills, according to the release.
We are glad to hear they will be hiring for their call centers and making self-service platforms more user-friendly, but what, if anything, is NYSEG going to do about its walk-in offices? Maybe we should say their lack of walk-in offices.
Readers in our coverage area who need to speak to a customer service representative in person don’t have many options.
NYSEG’s website lists nine walk-in locations in the entire state.
If you are reading today’s edition from Walton, your closest walk-in location is in Oneonta — but that location is only open on Monday and Thursday.
Walton readers who work during the day can’t go to Oneonta after their shift, because the office is only open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (two days a week, of course).
If our hypothetical Walton reader has Friday off, he or she can travel to Binghamton’s NYSEG location — but that is a two-hour round trip.
We use our friends in Walton as an example because according to the most recent census, 21.1% of Walton residents don’t have internet access. For those 1,106 residents without internet access, website improvements mean nothing.
Towns like Walton are not unique to Central and Upstate New York. There are 22.7% of Sidney residents, 16.6% of Oneonta residents and 12.8% of Delhi residents without internet access.
Calling NYSEG is always an option, but as anyone who has ever tried to call NYSEG will tell you, wait times are very long and customer service is sometimes lacking.
We recognize the COVID-19 pandemic hit NYSEG hard — just like everyone else.
The company was forced to make some hard decisions and chose to close offices and reduce hours of operation. We don’t blame them for the choices they made during a very difficult three years — but now it’s time to think of the customers.
NYSEG now has an opportunity to right some customer service wrongs and we are disappointed to see a strategy for addressing lack of in-person accessibility is missing from their action plan.
It is unclear whether NYSEG leadership is unaware of the hardship they are placing on rural New York or if they simply don’t care. What is clear is that our communities deserve better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.