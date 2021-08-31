This editorial originally ran in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. We share its sentiments.
Many of the people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 have said they did not want to get the shot until it was fully approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
Well, the time has come, so let’s get those shots, people.
The FDA came out last week with full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Prior to that, the Pfizer shot, along with vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were operating under emergency provisions.
Now, there should be no excuses for those waiting for full approval to get the vaccine.
Unfortunately, there still might be some skeptics who refuse to get vaccinated for a variety of reasons. And there will no doubt be those who have been waiting for approval to still hold out and not get a shot.
They will likely come up with another reason not to get vaccinated, which is maddening to those of us who are willing to do what is necessary to keep not only ourselves, but those around us, safe.
With the delta variant exploding across the landscape, it is more important than ever during this now nearly 18-month pandemic to get vaccinated.
The FDA approval is likely to lead to vaccine mandates at schools, universities and other public entities, and that is welcome.
To remind everyone why it is important to get vaccinated and help stamp out COVID-19, here are some bits of information from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
• COVID-19 vaccines are safe
• COVID-19 vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades
• COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental. They went through all the required stages of clinical trials. Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective
• COVID-19 vaccines have received and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history
• COVID-19 vaccines are effective
• COVID 19 vaccines can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19
• COVID-19 vaccines also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19
• Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from the COVID-19 delta variant
• The delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus that causes COVID-19. It might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people
• Vaccines continue to reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19, including this variant
• Vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, including against this variant
• Fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections from this variant appear to be infectious for a shorter period
There are plenty of reasons why people should get vaccinated, but most prominent of them all is, aren’t we sick of this pandemic yet?
Aren’t we sick of people getting sick and dying? Aren’t we sick of fighting over all of it?
Let’s do this and end it now.
